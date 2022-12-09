Raiders join elite club of futility

Getty Images

For the Raiders on Thursday night, it was deja vu all over again.

The 13-point lead that the Raiders blew to the Rams became the fourth such lead squandered by the Raiders in 2022.

Via ESPN Stats & Information, only four other teams have accomplished this feat: the 1982 Rams, the 1996 Jets, and the 1998 Colts.

The Rams did it in a strike-shortened season; they blew 13-point leads to lose in four of nine total games. The Rams went 2-7.

The Jets did it in their worst season ever, a 1-5 campaign that saw Rich Kotite’s two-year run come to an end.

And the Colts did it in Peyton Manning’s rookie season. They went 3-13 that year.

The Raiders are now 5-8. As Al Michaels pointed out during last night’s broadcast, the Raiders started 6-7 in 2021, and they made it to the playoffs. By blowing a 13-point lead last night, the Raiders are now 5-8 instead of 6-7. They are in a very tough spot to climb to the playoffs.