Raiders join elite club of futility

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2022, 4:53 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
For the Raiders on Thursday night, it was deja vu all over again.

The 13-point lead that the Raiders blew to the Rams became the fourth such lead squandered by the Raiders in 2022.

Via ESPN Stats & Information, only four other teams have accomplished this feat: the 1982 Rams, the 1996 Jets, and the 1998 Colts.

The Rams did it in a strike-shortened season; they blew 13-point leads to lose in four of nine total games. The Rams went 2-7.

The Jets did it in their worst season ever, a 1-5 campaign that saw Rich Kotite’s two-year run come to an end.

And the Colts did it in Peyton Manning’s rookie season. They went 3-13 that year.

The Raiders are now 5-8. As Al Michaels pointed out during last night’s broadcast, the Raiders started 6-7 in 2021, and they made it to the playoffs. By blowing a 13-point lead last night, the Raiders are now 5-8 instead of 6-7. They are in a very tough spot to climb to the playoffs.

2 responses to “Raiders join elite club of futility

  1. So Josh Dubow’s tweet about it being almost 100 years is just more bs. Still even though Josh “FleaFlicker” McDaniels stinks. Out coached in every game thus far.

  2. But hey: the Raiders owner says that Josh McDaniels is doing a “FANTASTIC JOB”

    Losing to the Carolina Panther’s 3rd-string QB who got cut and showed up to LA on a Greyhound Bus, and losing to a TV analyst who got coaching experience at his neighborhood high school? Yeah, that is amazingly “fantastic”

    Josh McDaniels is the big flashy hire that makes the Raiders’ owner swoon. Gruden, Mayock, McDaniels. Nothing but hype and flash to make it look like there’s some actual substance in that headquarters. But this team is just a Wizard in Oz hoping that no one looks behind the curtain.

