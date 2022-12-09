Report: Liam Coen to leave Rams, return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen helped get Baker Mayfield ready to quarterback the team to a win on Thursday night and it will reportedly be one of the final things he does with the team.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Coen will leave the Rams to take the offensive coordinator job at the University of Kentucky. It’s the second time Coen has gone from the Rams to the Wildcats.

Coen was an assistant for the Rams from 2018 to 2020 before moving to the SEC school as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. He jumped back to the Rams this year after Kevin O’Connell left to become the Vikings head coach.

Once the move back to the college ranks is official, Coen will replace former NFL assistant Rich Scangarello in the coordinator post in Lexington.