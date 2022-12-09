Sean McVay on Liam Coen leaving: “I don’t think anything’s official yet”

Getty Images

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly is taking a lateral move to the University of Kentucky. It’s an odd development, especially since being the offensive coordinator for Rams coach Sean McVay has become a gateway to becoming an NFL head coach.

On Friday, McVay was asked about the report that Coen is going back to Kentucky, where he worked before rejoining the Rams.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility,” McVay said. “I don’t think anything’s official yet. But if that’s the direction that he goes, then he’ll do a great job just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up. He’s going to do a great job with us the rest of this year. Then if that’s the direction that he chooses, then I know he’ll do an outstanding job there.”

So it sounds as if Coen, if he goes, will finish the season with the Rams. Four more games, barring an incredibly unexpected development that would result in the Rams running the table and an 8-9 record being good enough to get them into the playoff field.

And it’s still odd that Coen would give up being the offensive coordinator with the Rams to return to the same job at a “B” level (at best) college program.