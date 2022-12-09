Six teams that missed postseason last year are in playoff position heading into Week 14

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2022, 10:24 AM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Jets at Vikings
Getty Images

Significant turnover is coming in this year’s playoffs.

Heading into Week 14, six teams that missed the playoffs last year are in playoff position this year: The Ravens, Dolphins, Jets, Vikings, Giants and Seahawks.

Meanwhile, six teams that made last year’s postseason are poised to miss it this year: The Patriots, Steelers, Raiders, Packers, Rams and Cardinals.

Since 1990, every year at least four teams have made the playoffs that were not in the playoffs the year before.

A full look at how the postseason is shaping up is in our AFC Playoff Picture and NFC Playoff Picture.

3 responses to “Six teams that missed postseason last year are in playoff position heading into Week 14

  3. But I thought Kenny “wickedly average” Pickett was stacking wins and the Steelers we going to be the most dangerous team in the playoffs??? I mean, I did hear it here. To me, if the Steelers made the playoffs last year and won’t this year, don’t they call that regressing?

