T.J. Watt: It’s been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games

Getty Images

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt popped up on the injury report again this week with a rib injury. But he doesn’t intend for it to keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt told reporters on Friday that his injury is a week-to-week thing. But he felt decent during Friday’s practice and was able to do a good amount of work during the session.

“It’s just been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games,” Watt said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com.

Watt was sidelined for most of the season with a pectoral injury, suffering it in Week One and returning in Week 10. He also had to deal with a knee issue while he was out, undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

The 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Watt has 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a pair of interceptions in five games this season.

The Steelers’ full injury report with injury designations for their Week 14 matchup with the Ravens will be released later on Friday.