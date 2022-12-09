Titans rule out six for Sunday’s game against Jaguars

Getty Images

The Titans look like they’re in good position to take the AFC South. But they’ll have to keep control of that division by playing the Jaguars a little shorthanded on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out six players during his Friday press conference, including a pair of key defensive players.

Linebacker David Long Jr., defensive lineman Denico Autry, receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Kristian Fulton, cornerback Tre Avery, and receiver C.J. Board all won’t play versus Jacksonville.

Long suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Eagles and didn’t practice all week. Autry hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in the victory over the Packers and is set to miss his third consecutive game.

Burks suffered a concussion against Philadelphia and didn’t practice all week.

The Titans may have a few more game statuses, which will be revealed with the release of the injury report later on Friday.