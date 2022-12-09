Trevor Lawrence set to practice Friday

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed practice the last two days, but that’s set to change on Friday.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters before the session that Lawrence will take part in his first practice work of the week. Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury.

Lawrence said earlier this week that he will play against the Titans despite the injury and Friday’s return to practice is a good sign that things are still on track on that front.

The final injury report of the week will come out later on Friday. Lawrence may be listed as questionable, but if all goes well in his return to the field it’s hard to imagine he will be anywhere other than the starting lineup come Sunday.