Tua Tagovailoa off injury report, Terron Armstead questionable

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have one of his offensive tackles back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

After missing last week’s game against the 49ers, left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral) is questionable for Week 14.

Armstead didn’t practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant in Thursday’s session. Right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve with his ankle injury last week.

While Tagovailoa was limited for the week’s first two practices with his ankle injury, he has no status for Sunday’s game and is expected to play.

Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee), and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) are also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Receiver River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful.