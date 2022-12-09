Vance Joseph: Patriots offense looks like how a defensive guy would call plays

Getty Images

It’s well known that Patriots offensive play caller Matt Patricia’s background is on the defensive side of the ball, but it wouldn’t be a mystery to Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph if he was flying blind into Monday night’s game.

Joseph has been studying the Patriots offense as he prepares his unit for the Week 14 matchup. He told reporters on Thursday that he can see Patricia’s history in the kind of plays that are being called because it’s the way defensive-minded coaches approach the game.

“I see an offense that’s running the football well. It’s a very conservative pass game — lot of screens, all kind of screens. It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays — ‘let’s not turn the ball over, let’s get 4 yards a play, and let’s try to burn clock,'” Joseph said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “That’s what they’re doing and that’s what he’s going to do on Monday night. He’s going to be patient. Maybe take a shot from time to time. But for the most part, it’s run game, it’s quick game, and it’s screens.”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was less than thrilled with the quick game the last time the Patriots took the field, so we’ll see if the Patriots try something different to throw Joseph and the Cardinals off on Monday night.