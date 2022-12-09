Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Eagles, Vikings can clinch on Sunday

Getty Images

The NFL playoff race is in full swing, and two NFC teams can clinch playoff berths on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another game features two NFC division leaders squaring off, and a couple of teams on the cusp of the playoff race have big opportunities to get into the thick of it.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks heading into Sunday.

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (11-1) Clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Giants on Sunday, or if both the 49ers and Seahawks lose.

2. Vikings (10-2) Clinch the NFC North if they beat the Lions on Sunday.

3. 49ers (8-4) The NFC West-leading 49ers taking on the NFC South-leading Buccaneers is a big one.

4. Buccaneers (6-6) Beating the 49ers would be a big win for potential postseason seeding.

5. Cowboys (9-3) They’re rooting hard for the Giants to beat the Eagles on Sunday.

6. Giants (7-4-1) Probably won’t catch the Eagles regardless, but a win would be very big for their wild card hopes.

7. Seahawks (7-5) Can’t afford to get upset by the Panthers on Sunday.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Commanders (7-5-1) In good shape in the wild card race at the bye.

9. Lions (5-7) Surging late in the season, but desperately need to beat the Vikings on Sunday.

10. Falcons (5-8) During their bye week they’ll be rooting for the 49ers to beat the Buccaneers.

11. Packers (5-8) On their bye week and will need a miracle to get them to the playoffs.

12. Cardinals (4-8) Slim playoff hopes and desperately need to beat the Patriots on Monday night.

13. Panthers (4-8) Only two games out of the NFC South, and a win over the Seahawks keeps their slim playoff hopes alive.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

14. Saints (4-9) The one NFC South team that has no realistic path to the playoffs.

15. Rams (4-9) Baker Mayfield‘s comeback win over the Raiders was spectacular, but it was too little, too late.

16. Bears (3-10) Dead last in the conference at the bye.