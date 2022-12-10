49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson for Sunday’s game against the Bucs. Both are expected to be in uniform.

Coleman appeared in four games for the 49ers earlier this season when Elijah Mitchell was injured. He gained 26 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while also catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson’s elevation is the second for him this season. He saw action in the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Falcons, playing 18 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.

The 49ers also ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) for Sunday’s game. Rookie Brock Purdy is slated to start the remainder of the regular season in place of Garoppolo.