Bucs activate K.J. Britt from injured reserve

The Buccaneers activated linebacker K.J. Britt from injured reserve Saturday. He returned to practice this week.

Britt appeared in the first seven games for the Buccaneers this season before injuring his ankle against the Panthers.

He led the team with 138 special teams snaps and tying for third on the team with three special teams tackles before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 25.

Since being selected in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2021, Britt has appeared in 24 career games and has totaled seven tackles and one quarterback hit defensively, while adding eight special teams tackles.

The Bucs also announced they have elevated wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. It marks the second elevation of the season for Thompkins and the third elevation of the season for Turner.