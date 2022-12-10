Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy

USA TODAY Sports

In his first year of playing college football at USC, quarterback Caleb Williams has won college football’s top prize.

Williams is the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Already the recipient of plenty of hype regarding his NFL future, Williams can’t enter the draft until 2024.

He becomes the first USC Heisman winner since running back Reggie Bush in 2005. His aware was rescinded and has not yet been reinstated — even though it should be.

USC quarterback Matt Leinart won the Heisman in 2004. USC quarterback Carson Palmer won it in 2002.

Williams generated 333 points in the voting. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second, with 246 points. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud came in third, with 86 points. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett landed in fourth place, with 65 points.