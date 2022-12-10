Cam Jordan’s agent calls fake-injury fine “idiotic” and “a joke”

Getty Images

The NFL has decided to get serious about deterring fake injuries. That has prompted, as reported earlier today, the imposition of fines against five teams this year for the habit of pretending to be banged up for strategic advantage.

Two specific fines came to light on Saturday, based on Week 13 games played after the NFL reminded all teams in writing of the punishment for faking it.

The Saints and Cam Jordan, as first reported here, face $550,000 in fines for Jordan falling down and allegedly faking an injury at a time when the Buccaneers were morphing into hurry-up mode on fourth down in the fourth quarter. Jordan complained about the fine on Twitter. His agent has complained, too.

“We are appealing the idiotic fine,”agent Doug Hendrickson said. “What a joke . . . more details to follow.”

The Saints denied any shenanigans, claiming that Jordan suffered a sprained foot, and that he has received treatment on it. Because the Saints are on a bye this week, they generated no injury reports since the Monday night game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, video supports the conclusion that Jordan fell to the ground after looking to the sideline and being instructed to do so.