Cam Jordan’s agent calls fake-injury fine “idiotic” and “a joke”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints
The NFL has decided to get serious about deterring fake injuries. That has prompted, as reported earlier today, the imposition of fines against five teams this year for the habit of pretending to be banged up for strategic advantage.

Two specific fines came to light on Saturday, based on Week 13 games played after the NFL reminded all teams in writing of the punishment for faking it.

The Saints and Cam Jordan, as first reported here, face $550,000 in fines for Jordan falling down and allegedly faking an injury at a time when the Buccaneers were morphing into hurry-up mode on fourth down in the fourth quarter. Jordan complained about the fine on Twitter. His agent has complained, too.

We are appealing the idiotic fine,”agent Doug Hendrickson said. “What a joke . . . more details to follow.”

The Saints denied any shenanigans, claiming that Jordan suffered a sprained foot, and that he has received treatment on it. Because the Saints are on a bye this week, they generated no injury reports since the Monday night game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, video supports the conclusion that Jordan fell to the ground after looking to the sideline and being instructed to do so.

6 responses to “Cam Jordan’s agent calls fake-injury fine “idiotic” and “a joke”

  2. Jordan is a scumbag. You can get a doctor to say anything is a boo boo. He should be suspended for 4 games for taking a dive after the sideline said so.

  4. He looks around to see the personnel on the field for both teams then drops to a knee. At least his agent is earning his paycheck.

  5. doctorrumack says:
    December 10, 2022 at 7:39 pm
    Earn your money union because This is a ridiculous overreach.

    ****

    All you have to do is watch the incident in
    question. It should clarify any overreaching concerns you have. In blatant cases, they should absolutely levy fines.

  6. If you see a player go down for no apparent reason, an official should conclude that it may be a closed head injury and place them in concussion protocol, ending their evening. That would slow this down

