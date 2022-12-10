Cowboys will be activating James Washington for Sunday

Getty Images

The Cowboys are getting a new receiver for help during the stretch run. And not that one.

James Washington will be activated from injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Washington will play on Sunday.

He signed with the Cowboys in the offseason, after four years with the Steelers. Washington missed the offseason program with a left foot injury. He then fractured his right foot on August 1.

Washington returned to practice on November 30, after being placed on injured reserve in September.

A Stamford, Texas native who played college football at Oklahoma State, Washington was a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018. He had a career-high 44 catches for 735 yards in 2019. Last year, he caught 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

Washington signed a one-year, $1.1875 million deal with the Cowboys.