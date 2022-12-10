Eagles activate Avonte Maddox

Getty Images

The Eagles will have cornerback Avonte Maddox available for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Maddox was designated for return from injured reserve this week and the team announced that Maddox has been activated on Saturday. Maddox last played in Week Nine and has been out with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles had an open roster spot, so they did not need to make a corresponding move to get Maddox on the roster.

Maddox started five of the six games he played earlier this season. He had 27 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Eagles also elevated linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad. He had five tackles against the Titans last weekend.