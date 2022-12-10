Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2022, 5:48 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Colts. Prescott then stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle as Elliott popped up and down in their “Zeke-in-the-box” celebration.

Officials did not throw a flag.

The team’s four tight ends did a Whac-a-Mole celebration in the kettle a week earlier. They also were not penalized but were fined.

The six players have lost a total of $53,616 for their kettle celebrations.

Elliott toured a Salvation Army warehouse this week, presenting a $50,000 check while there. He has asked followers to give $21 donations to match his jersey number. You can give here.

17 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration

  3. If ALL of this money goes to help the homeless/those in need (which is where ALL fine money should be going anyway), especially at this time of the year, then good for the players who are getting fined.

  6. Fine… then donate the money to the Salvation Army… the NFL sure enough doesn’t need it..

  8. One of the better choreographed celebrations I’ve ever seen. Also, shocked that the NFL insists on punishing players that are clearly bringing attention to a worthy cause (** even if the Salvation Army isn’t a perfect charity, it is one the NFL openly supports).

  10. NFL should donate and match the fine to the Salvation Army. But, the fine is so stupid in the first place

  11. Ironically if not for these celebrations virtually nobody watching on TV would even know those kettles existed. Fair to question why they’re even there if not for players to run over to them after TDs.

  12. I bet Zeke drops at least $13K within the first 30 minutes of walking into a strip club.
    If not that, then he probably spends that much on a small piece of bling.

  14. I really don’t get it. it’s not like they simulated taking a dump in it or anything disrespectful or “anti” salvation army.

  15. Only the Grinch would fine players for players promoting donations to a good cause. Bah humbug Mr. Goodell.

  16. I don’t get it. Why does the NFL hate the Salvation Army? Do they hate the Red Cross too?

