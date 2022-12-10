Jakobi Meyers, Jalen Mills out for Monday night

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without their most productive receiver for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been ruled out of the game because of a concussion. Meyers did not practice at all this week.

Meyers has 50 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Kendrick, Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and Raleigh Webb are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Jalen Mills has been ruled out as well. Mills has a groin injury and Wynn is dealing with a foot injury.

Tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss another game and two other tackles — Trent Brown (illness) and Yodny Cajuste (calf, back) — are listed as questionable.

Running back Damien Harris is also expected to miss the game. He’s considered doubtful to play with a thigh injury.