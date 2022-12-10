Marcus Epps not fined for hit that gave Treylon Burks a concussion

The NFL has surprisingly not fined Eagles defensive back Marcus Epps for a brutal hit on Titans receiver Treylon Burks on Sunday.

Epps was flagged for the hit to Burks’ head in the end zone, which knocked Burks out of the game and will cause him to miss Sunday’s game as well. But Epps was surprisingly not fined.

The NFL has spent years emphasizing protecting players from head injuries, and Epps’ hit would seem to be the type that would draw at least a fine, and possibly even a suspension. But the league’s disciplinary process let him off.

Burks did get a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on the play.

  1. He shouldn’t have been fined. Despite the pearl clutching about and egregiously dirty hit, replays indicate that he lead with his shoulder and that the helmet contact was not intentional.

