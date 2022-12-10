Monday Night Football: DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch exit Cardinals’ practice report

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Greg Dortch for Monday Night Football. Hopkins and Dortch exited the practice report Saturday.

Hopkins, who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, was a full participant the past two days. Dortch (thumb) practiced fully all week.

Dortch has not played since Week 11 when he caught nine passes for 103 yards after Rondale Moore was injured. Moore remains out with a groin injury as the Cardinals have ruled him out for Monday night.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (chest) and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) also were ruled out after not practicing all week.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (illness) was a new addition to the report Saturday. He did not practice, and he’s questionable.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (back) and safety Charles Washington (chest) also are questionable.