Myles Garrett says he’s impressed and not surprised by Baker Mayfield’s performance

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s tenure in Cleveland did not end well, but one of his former teammates is rooting for him after his spectacular comeback on Thursday night.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who played with Mayfield for four years in Cleveland, said he went to bed on Thursday night with Mayfield’s Rams trailing 16-3 but didn’t doubt Mayfield was capable of bringing the Rams back, which he did in a 17-16 win over the Raiders.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t see half of it,” Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I went to sleep at the end of the third. I was like, [16-3], new team, maybe he’ll get them next week. I went to sleep, I woke up. Right before I went to sleep, I was with my [physical therapist] John, I said, ‘Maybe you should stay up. There is a possibility he could bring them back. You let me know in the morning.’ So I wake up and there’s a text waiting on me like, ‘You won’t believe it.’ I said, yeah I will.”

Garrett said he watched the comeback in the morning and was impressed with what Mayfield did.

“I mean, it was [impressive],” Garrett said. “And going back to watch it, he was putting some dimes out there for guys to go get early on in the game and it was just that time until it clicked. So I have nothing against the guy now. I’m hoping for his success wherever he’s at.”

Mayfield becomes a free agent in March, and no one knows where he’ll play next year, but things have started well with his third team, and it’s impressing teammates from his first team.