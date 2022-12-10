NFL has fined five teams for faking injuries this year

Posted by Mike Florio on December 10, 2022, 12:58 PM EST
The NFL isn’t messing around.

The faking of injuries creates an unfair competitive advantage. It undermines the integrity to the game. And thus the NFL must take action when it believes teams are faking injuries.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, five teams have been fined this year for faking injuries. Two happened as a result of Week 13 games — the Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan, and the Bengals and safety Jessie Bates.

The issue was a major topic of discussion during the league meetings in March. Teams were reminded of it during training camp. And a memo was sent on December 2. Here’s the full text of it, which we posted on Sunday, December 4:

“The NFL continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season. Pages A18 and A66. of the 2022 Policy Manual for Member Clubs — Game Operations state the following:

“‘Any deliberate attempt by a team and/or player to stop play unnecessarily; prolong or delay the process; improperly take advantage of a stoppage in play; or influence the actions of an ATC Spotter will be’ considered an ‘unfair act’ and may result in discipline, in addition to any on-field penalty assessed by the Game Officials.

“‘Clubs and players are advised that, should the League office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected of being involved in faking injuries will be interviewed and medical records will be reviewed. . . .’

“Clubs and individuals determined to be in violation of this rule will be subject to League discipline ‘to include a minimum fine of $350,000 for the club, a minimum fine of $100,000 for the head coach, a minimum fine of $50,000 for assistant coaches, if applicable, and a minimum fine of $50,000 for players. Please be advised that violations of this rule may also result in suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s), including for first offenses. Clubs, club personnel (including head coaches and assistant coaches), and players have been held accountable for their actions this season.”

The fines are significant, because the goal is deterrence. And suspensions along with draft picks are on the table, for repeat offenses.

That’s really the only way to change behavior. Fines are a cost of doing business. Suspensions and forfeited draft picks make it much harder to do business.

25 responses to “NFL has fined five teams for faking injuries this year

  1. Draft picks are the only way to deter teams.
    Radical thought – also assess a 10 yard penalty which the other team can choose to impose at any time in the next game they play.

  2. The NFL should introduce a ‘Worst Actor’ category for their award ceremony at the end of the season and have these guys on there. Maybe the public humiliation will put an end to this poor sportsmanship nonsense.

  3. I think fans should get partial refunds for services rendered when there are egregious and blatant integrity of the game issues such as these. Obviously coaches are instructing such behavior. I suppose I would just have to choose not to participate in said services. I would like to root against all teams that have partaken in this activity this year.

  6. If a team has no time outs or it’s inside the 2 minute warning; if a player goes down injured….that player’s team either loses a timeout in the next half it plays (current game or next game) or that player becomes unavailable to play for 10 minutes (current game and/or next game).

  7. It is, always has been and always will be a strategic part of the game. EVERY team does it, so it’s fair on that front. Enforce it when you can, but it’s impossible to prove how a player really feels when he stays down after a play. Case closed.

  8. Take a draft pick and give it to the team they’re playing. That’ll stop it, for sure.

  11. Nothing undermines the integrity of the game more than referee incompetence and the league doesn’t seem too concerned about that.

  12. When teams start losing draft picks this will immediately stop, but until that happens this will continue, because these small fines don’t deter billionaires, and the player can always get his fine paid by his team through some type bonus he “earns” down the line

  14. Normally, elite players don’t fake injuries. It’s usually some schmo. This why they have the “you have to sit out a play” rule for injured players. Hockey has a dive penalty for players who fake injuries. Why not use the delay of game penalty for fake injuries? The NFL is going overboard. It’s not cheating, it’s gamesmanship.

  19. Good! Let’s not turn this into soccer. The Jordan one from last week was one of the most ridiculous I’ve ever seen. And I think if you appeal it you can be fined more for wasting everybody’s time. Sure go ahead and appeal but if you lose, you lose more money. Becoming a whining crybaby league. Taught of course from the HS and college levels. Let’s cancel this culture.

  20. Reminds me of when Bakhtiari snapped his own head back to fake a hands to the face penalty. Sucks that the faker got it.

  21. Such a hypocrisy. The NFL loves legalized gambling because they get a slice of it. Npow they are fining teams that follow their mandate to fudge and throw scores? The NFL cash register rings both ways. The NFL is becoming the next mafia.

  22. Bill Walsh coached his players to do this against the Bengals because he thought the no huddle offense was unfair. It’s all relative

  24. Agreed, but the league’s embrace of legalized gambling is doing more to undermine the integrity of the game.

