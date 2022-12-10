NFL has fined five teams for faking injuries this year

Getty Images

The NFL isn’t messing around.

The faking of injuries creates an unfair competitive advantage. It undermines the integrity to the game. And thus the NFL must take action when it believes teams are faking injuries.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, five teams have been fined this year for faking injuries. Two happened as a result of Week 13 games — the Saints and defensive end Cam Jordan, and the Bengals and safety Jessie Bates.

The issue was a major topic of discussion during the league meetings in March. Teams were reminded of it during training camp. And a memo was sent on December 2. Here’s the full text of it, which we posted on Sunday, December 4:

“The NFL continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season. Pages A18 and A66. of the 2022 Policy Manual for Member Clubs — Game Operations state the following:

“‘Any deliberate attempt by a team and/or player to stop play unnecessarily; prolong or delay the process; improperly take advantage of a stoppage in play; or influence the actions of an ATC Spotter will be’ considered an ‘unfair act’ and may result in discipline, in addition to any on-field penalty assessed by the Game Officials.

“‘Clubs and players are advised that, should the League office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected of being involved in faking injuries will be interviewed and medical records will be reviewed. . . .’

“Clubs and individuals determined to be in violation of this rule will be subject to League discipline ‘to include a minimum fine of $350,000 for the club, a minimum fine of $100,000 for the head coach, a minimum fine of $50,000 for assistant coaches, if applicable, and a minimum fine of $50,000 for players. Please be advised that violations of this rule may also result in suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s), including for first offenses. Clubs, club personnel (including head coaches and assistant coaches), and players have been held accountable for their actions this season.”

The fines are significant, because the goal is deterrence. And suspensions along with draft picks are on the table, for repeat offenses.

That’s really the only way to change behavior. Fines are a cost of doing business. Suspensions and forfeited draft picks make it much harder to do business.