NIL money could prompt coveted players to refuse to sign with teams that draft them

As explained in Playmakers, not nearly enough players have exerted control over the draft process, which involuntarily assigns their rights to teams for which they may not want to play. Beyond John Elway and Eli Manning, who avoided being drafted by teams they didn’t want to join, and Bo Jackson, who warned the Buccaneers not to take him first overall in 1986 but they did anyway, few players have made draft-day power plays. (Joe Burrow, as explained in Playmakers, considered it — and would have done it, if he wasn’t an Ohio native.)

They should. Especially quarterbacks. With three years to prove themselves before becoming a bridge starter or a career backup, it’s important that quarterbacks land in a good spot, with a good coaching staff, a solid supporting cast, and competent ownership.

One of the latest developments in college football could prompt more incoming players who are among the top draft prospects to make their preferences known — and to make good on the threat/promise to not sign a contract if drafted by an unwanted team. As these players stockpile NIL money, they’ll be able to take a year off, and re-enter the draft.

Here’s how it would work. If, for example, Caleb Williams doesn’t want to play with the worst NFL team in 2023, he would sit out the season and re-enter the draft. Or, if he doesn’t get a private advance assurance that he won’t be drafted by the team that “earns” the top pick in 2024, he could just stay in college for another year.

A player who refuses to sign a contract after being drafted re-enters the draft. If he refuses to sign a contract after being drafted a second time, he becomes a free agent.

Unfortunately for the player, he’d be stuck with the compensation rules that apply to all undrafted free agents. So he’d make far less, through his first four seasons. But he’d get to go wherever he wants to go, if he’s willing to sit out for two years.

Is it worth it? Sitting out two years and picking a team versus going to a dysfunctional franchise and having the player’s career potentially fall apart before it even starts? Regardless of the cost-benefit analysis, it becomes a lot easier to manage not having football income for two years if the player has made plenty of NIL money.

Since the dynamic is new and untested, we don’t know how it will play out. But it’s definitely something to watch as the best college players build up an unprecedented nest egg that can become, if necessary, a war chest.

38 responses to "NIL money could prompt coveted players to refuse to sign with teams that draft them

  1. It far past time for the players to have the ability to play where they wish. Everyone besides professional ballplayers can choose where they want to work.

    For those who want to complain about competitive balance, remember that we are talking about human beings, not some robots out there solely for your entertainment. If the owner of your particular favorite team wants to be competitive she or he needs to fork over the cash.

  3. I don’t understand the need and desire of some to tear down the system, which is clearly been working for all involved. Players, owners, the media covering the sport all have reaped far greater financial rewards than ever before under the current model.

  4. If you can control your options – go for it. Stability matters. How many QBs have been unjustly labelled as “busts” over the years because of a revolving door at OC or HC! It generally takes two years to instinctively learn an offence. Now I’m definitely not saying Ryan Leaf would’ve been better than Peyton but would Peyton have been Peyton if he went to San Diego? Also, see Cleveland QBs since the 90s.

  5. Yeah, I am sure a lot of players are going to sit out for two years in order to make less money over their first four. So ridiculous.

  6. How much NIL money are you going to get not playing any football? And how good is anyone at predicting which situation they are going to thrive in….if you are really good, you will lift whatever team you are on. Ryan Leaf didn’t fail because he went to the chargers, he failed because he was no good. Same with almost every QB that fails. If it was just the situation, they would turn into all-NFL players when they got to a better situation 2nd time around.

  7. Oh, yeah. Let’s have a pity party for coddled athletes who will make more money in 5 years than others will make in a lifetime. OK, sit out a couple years and watch your body age, skills diminish and notoriety fade. In the meantime, why not work in the field of your college “major” and show us all what you’ve really got.

  8. As long as they have a salary cap in the NFL, it will be competitive. Teams with good GMs will always be able to find good players.

  9. Quality of the organization is an overlooked fact in the NFL – Not all owners care care about winning or hire competent executives & coaches to run the team. And in a salary cap league, executive & coaching talent matter more than individual players. It can be a blessing to fall to the 25th draft position – You’ll be with a team that has playoff experience and isn’t a dumpster fire.

  11. I never knew about the rule that if a player goes through a draft for two years they are a free agent following the 2nd season. Shouldn’t all college players declare as soon as they’re eligible? Refuse to get an agent, do any interviews/combine, if they’re drafted, decide if they want to go there. If not, burn a year and keep playing in college.

    Why would their compensation be limited as free agents? There’s a minimum, but is there a maximum limit for compensation on a first contract? Does it still fall into the draft pool?

  12. How does this protect the competitive balance in the league? Big city markets would have a decide advantage over small markets.

  13. I know this will go over like a fart in church but I don’t care about the players. I know they’re human beings and not robots but I don’t know them and they’re not my friends. They are strictly entertainment to me so whatever system provides me with the best entertainment value is what I support. I hate my job and I hate who I work for but if I was making as much money as these dudes I know I would have no right to complain about anything.

  14. Let the free market happen and let an individual pick where he wants to play. The same folks that preach “freedom” don’t like when the freedom that is chosen doesn’t suit what they decide is freedom. Let the free market happen. Remove the cap as well.

  15. Burrow has helped transform what would have been described as dysfunctional franchise. Anyone who pulls what the blogger is describing would prove they were not worthy of being a top draft choice and thus not worth top dollar.

  16. With the pipeline of talented players constantly being renewed some of these players are going to find that the NIL money becomes the only money they get. Sitting out for two years will make all but an exceptional, very few be forgotten and replaced by players willing to be drafted.
    And no, everybody else doesn’t get to work where they want to. They pick from who offers them a job, a contract, or start their own business.

  17. Let them choose where they want to go. If the NFL goes belly up, it goes belly up; if not, it doesn’t. We, as customers, have an option of tuning in or tuning out, and we will do so depending on the quality of the product. I do not rely so much on the NFL for entertainment that I would be lost without it. Do not be naive and believe that parity will continue to be around long-term.

    What does market size have to do with competitiveness? How’ve the Jets and Giants been in past decade in the largest market? The Chargers? The Dolphins? The Rams were good in LA because they have a good coach, a GM that is willing to throw all the chips in and an owner willing to spend the money. Green Bay has been FANTASTIC for almost 30 years running now in a TINY market.

  19. Eventually we’d get back to the point where only bad teams are picking QBs, because every team with a winning record would have a QB.

  20. This is a pathetic take. Joe Burrow proves that you can go to a difficult situation and go to a Super Bowl in 3 years. Baker Mayfield has everything around him including Chubb, OBJ, Landry and an amazing OL and still couldn’t produce. If you are a special talent at QB you can turn around a franchise. I think a better argument is to stay 4 years and learn your craft before jumping early. Most of these QBs are coming out too early – look at the Jets past 2 QBs as proof.

  21. Why should an UNPROVEN player at the pro level be able to decide where and how much they should make? We already got rid of the bidding war for rookies that proved expensive and highly flawed. A good college player does not make him a good pro player. These snowflakes should take every opportunity to showcase what they have and deal with the fact that life offers you no guarantees at all. You are not guaranteed to be born into a family with wealth or with good dynamics. You are not guaranteed the education you will receive.

    What you can control is what you do with every opportunity.

  22. Comrade Trump says:

    Then you have college football. Which has zero competitive balance. 5 teams that attract the top prospects. And nobody else can compete. Garbage product.

  23. I would think that the overall salary cap would preserve a balance between large and small market teams.

    But the league could also adjust the rookie pool based on record so that the worse teams have more money to spend on draftable players.

    Might create an interesting scenario where a team spends its entire draft pool on one player like an Elway, or Manning, or Luck. And even better, some other team would spend all its draft pool on a Ryan Leaf, or Jamarcus Russell.

  24. dadindebt6 says:
    December 10, 2022 at 10:53 am
    Picking from job offers is working where you want.

  25. This theory claims Josh Rosen would have been better off sitting out 2 years then being drafted by AZ. The example most went to was Ryan Leaf. But which of the list of Cleveland QB’s would have had starting careers if they waited 2 years instead? Most QB’s don’t live up to their draft spot, especially first rounders.

    Blake Bortells would have been someone if he sat two years? Would have been a player if drafted elsewhere?

  26. I don’t want this future for the league. The players deserve their compensation and to play for a team that is actually trying to win. That being said, I don’t see myself being a fan of a football league, where like the NBA, you can use a pen in the preseason to write in 80-90% of your playoff bracket because players are making so-called power moves. Make no mistake, the talent will gravitate to talent and the remainder won’t stand a chance. But hey, this is America, where the rich get richer and screw the rest.

  27. Come on. Make no money from league for two years, while your skills severely erode. Then you will be a UDFA and maybe some team gives you a few hundred K on a flyer and you earn league minimum for a few years? Good luck with that “strategy.” I am sure agents will knock down doors to get that 3% vs. getting you $5-10 mil a year (with almost all of it up front)

  28. maxim says:
    December 10, 2022 at 10:37 am
    maxim says:
December 10, 2022 at 10:37 am
If you can control your options – go for it. Stability matters. How many QBs have been unjustly labelled as "busts" over the years because of a revolving door at OC or HC! It generally takes two years to instinctively learn an offence. Now I'm definitely not saying Ryan Leaf would've been better than Peyton but would Peyton have been Peyton if he went to San Diego? Also, see Cleveland QBs since the 90s.
    —————————-
    Does that mean that Josh Rosen just needed one more year to break out? Zach Wilson should be awesome next season.

  29. Nobody will want a 28 year old rookie QB anyway… *Brandon Weeden has entered the chat*

  31. Great, then the NFL merely has to change the rules that teams retain a player’s rights after the first time they’re drafted.
    And they would.
    It’s true that a player could still eventually force a trade by withholding services, it’s happened before, but this half hazard idea of waiting out consecutive drafts could easily be thwarted.
    Next…..

  32. So a coveted player goes number one, doesn’t like Houston or whoever, then returns to college and shreds every ligament in his knee. Or does he refuse team then sits out a year? Money isn’t the rule of all evil, it’s the rule of stupidity.

  33. 50DrunksInABar says:
    December 10, 2022 at 10:58 am
    What does market size have to do with competitiveness? How’ve the Jets and Giants been in past decade in the largest market? The Chargers? The Dolphins? The Rams were good in LA because they have a good coach, a GM that is willing to throw all the chips in and an owner willing to spend the money. Green Bay has been FANTASTIC for almost 30 years running now in a TINY market.

    GB has been fantastic in a salary cap league that started in 1994. 28 years of the “almost 30 years” to be exact. In the 22 years prior to the salary cap being installed GB won 10 games twice. 1972 to 1993 they had TWO 10 win seasons. The cap fixed this for team like GB.

  34. A top-5 draft pick in 2023 will receive a signing bonus of ~ $21-$26M. It would be difficult to turn that down and sit out for a season in hopes of being drafted into a better situation next year.

  35. If this becomes the case , then you can say goodbye to the NFL Draft and Free Agency. It’ll be all about Recruiting and transfer portals , same as in college..

  36. Temporary problem.

    College football won’t be able to sustain this model.

  37. The draft is as big of an event as the Super Bowl. So, they’re not going to change anything about it. Unless it’s to grow it even more. But, I believe in choice. It’s still America after all. A better system that allows for choice would be to give teams a limited pool of money to spend on college players. Teams that finish lower would have more resources to spend on players. If a great college player wants the most money he has to choose the lower ranked team because they have the most to spend. Whereas, if he’s willing to take less he can go to a better team. Teams would have to compete. But again, it will never happen.

  38. I’m not in agreement that the draft needs to be removed, altered or otherwise fixed. The competitive balance of the NFL is proven year after year. To change it would destroy that balance. If a player doesn’t want to participate, they can just not participate. If they want a pile of money, they will. It’s not the first rounder’s or even the second, that the draft hurts. It’s the 6-7 round picks. They are bubble players who might best be served by picking their own teams.

