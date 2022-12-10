NIL money could prompt coveted players to refuse to sign with teams that draft them

USA TODAY Sports

As explained in Playmakers, not nearly enough players have exerted control over the draft process, which involuntarily assigns their rights to teams for which they may not want to play. Beyond John Elway and Eli Manning, who avoided being drafted by teams they didn’t want to join, and Bo Jackson, who warned the Buccaneers not to take him first overall in 1986 but they did anyway, few players have made draft-day power plays. (Joe Burrow, as explained in Playmakers, considered it — and would have done it, if he wasn’t an Ohio native.)

They should. Especially quarterbacks. With three years to prove themselves before becoming a bridge starter or a career backup, it’s important that quarterbacks land in a good spot, with a good coaching staff, a solid supporting cast, and competent ownership.

One of the latest developments in college football could prompt more incoming players who are among the top draft prospects to make their preferences known — and to make good on the threat/promise to not sign a contract if drafted by an unwanted team. As these players stockpile NIL money, they’ll be able to take a year off, and re-enter the draft.

Here’s how it would work. If, for example, Caleb Williams doesn’t want to play with the worst NFL team in 2023, he would sit out the season and re-enter the draft. Or, if he doesn’t get a private advance assurance that he won’t be drafted by the team that “earns” the top pick in 2024, he could just stay in college for another year.

A player who refuses to sign a contract after being drafted re-enters the draft. If he refuses to sign a contract after being drafted a second time, he becomes a free agent.

Unfortunately for the player, he’d be stuck with the compensation rules that apply to all undrafted free agents. So he’d make far less, through his first four seasons. But he’d get to go wherever he wants to go, if he’s willing to sit out for two years.

Is it worth it? Sitting out two years and picking a team versus going to a dysfunctional franchise and having the player’s career potentially fall apart before it even starts? Regardless of the cost-benefit analysis, it becomes a lot easier to manage not having football income for two years if the player has made plenty of NIL money.

Since the dynamic is new and untested, we don’t know how it will play out. But it’s definitely something to watch as the best college players build up an unprecedented nest egg that can become, if necessary, a war chest.