On Our Way Home: Chapter Fifteen

Anthony Zych

With each step I climbed, I thought less about Linda’s frank assessment of my career trajectory and more about a very specific list of tasks that would carry me through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

First step, get a tree.

I took a hot shower and prepared to carve away the collection of stubble that had been sprouting into something more than that in the thirty hours or so since I’d last shaved. I did a double take when I noticed that most of the short hairs were white. Even at forty-five, there were still empty spots next to and below the corners of my mouth, a genetic defect that kept me from ever growing a full beard. Now, even if those areas would decide to begin producing real hairs, the end result would be far less manly than elderly.

Santa Claus did indeed exist; if I went long enough without shaving, I’d become him. Especially with the extra layer of flesh gathering under my jaw. I told myself that, after the holidays, I’d get it under control. If losing my jowls were only as easy as shaving my face.

I remembered whatever it was that had caused me to spontaneously puke twice the day before. Maybe whatever was wrong with me would accelerate my plan. Having cancer or some other serious disease would be one hell of a way to lose the weight.

I dried my hair with a towel and combed it into place after sending tiny little pieces of North Pole down the drain. I brushed my teeth. I also flossed, even though my next trip to the dentist was still at least three months away. I’d always been good at throwing myself zealously into the task at hand. Today, I’d find the right tree. I’d get the rest of the right things to put on that tree. I’d do it. I’d welcome the distraction from everything else that had knocked me for a loop since I’d left for court the prior morning.

I started calling for the kids as I made my way back down the steps. Macy stood ready by the door to the garage, boots and coat and hat and smile brighter than anything I’d ever find for our eventual new tree. The boys, to no surprise, were nowhere to be seen. I yelled their names in a way that I rarely did, barking out the syllables sternly and decisively but without any hint of anger or frustration. The parade of racing feet soon stormed up the stairs from the basement, a herd of domesticated wildebeest suddenly on the move.

I assumed Macy and I would have to wait for them to get ready, but they had their clothes and coats on. Mark wore long, baggy shorts, no matter the temperature. I’d given up trying to get him to do otherwise, and I didn’t care if other parents judged me for letting him leave the house in late December with bare lower legs.

“Wow,” I said to them. “I’m actually impressed by this.”

“Mom told us to get ready,” Mark said. It didn’t surprise me. Mom was the one who did the parenting. Mom was the parent to whom they’d respond.

Macy giggled with glee. She ripped the door open and bolted for the car.

“I’ve got shotgun,” Joseph said. It was a reminder, not a reservation.

“I can’t sthit in the front stheat yet anyway,” Macy said. “Right, Daddy?”

Mark already had his nose back in his phone as he made his way around the car to the seat behind Joseph. All three of them were in my field of vision. They were growing and changing and I could feel the years preparing to accelerate toward college and weddings and babies of their own and through it all I’d get grayer and fatter and shorter and older.

If only there were a way to have grandchildren without becoming a grandparent.

I opened the door to the Subaru and sat. Instantly, my nose alerted me to a problem. I turned to Joseph.

“Did you shower after practice?”

“Mom said we were going somewhere. I didn’t have time.”

“Do you smell that?” I said to the kids in the backseat.

“He alwaysth sthmells that way,” Macy said, with that same cheer in her voice, maybe even a little more of it because she seemed to think she was putting my mind at ease.

Mark had nothing to say in response, thanks to a phone that was capturing his full attention. Plus, given the amount of time he spent with his brother, Mark’s nose likely had become desensitized to the fifteen-year-old’s natural funk.

“Where we going?” Joseph said.

“Mom didn’t tell you?” I said.

Just as the words came out, Macy interjected.

“We’re getting a tree for the housthe! A real, live Christhtmasth tree!”

“Really?” Joseph said.

“Mom wants a real tree.”

“What are we doing with the one we have?” Joseph said.

“We’ll move it to the dining room. You can help me.”

He sat there for a second. I could sense the gears churning from the corner of my eye.

“How are we getting it back home?” he said.

I hadn’t really thought about that. I accessed whatever knowledge I had about Christmas trees. There wasn’t much.

“We’ll tie it to the roof.”

“How will we tie it to the roof?” Joseph said.

The little bastard was already a budding lawyer.

“We just will,” I said. “Where we buy it. They’ll know how to do it.”

“Can I ride on top with it?” Macy said.

“I don’t think Mommy would like that, Dear.”

“I never get to do anything.”

Joseph typically had maybe two words to say on any given topic. For some reason, he had more questions for me on this one than an overly-suspicious customs agent.

“Where are we getting the tree?”

“Good question. I think there are places out there.”

“Places?”

“I was never shopping for a tree, so I didn’t keep track. But I’m pretty sure I’ve seen places with trees.”

“There’s one on the way to my sthchool,” Macy said.

“See,” I said to Joseph. “They’re everywhere.”

I followed the path to my office, optimistic we’d find a place that sold trees. If that didn’t work, we’d head toward Macy’s kindergarten. Regardless, a real tree we would find.

“We’re not gonna find a tree,” Mark said, breaking his phone’s trance for an instant.

“Why so negative?” I said.

“I don’t know. I just have a feeling we’re not gonna find one.”

“We’ll find one,” I said. “I guarantee you we won’t go home until we find what we’re looking for.”

I drove, keeping my eyes open for any evidence of a collection of Christmas trees ready for quick and easy purchase with the insertion of a debit card into whatever makeshift electronic contraption was currently being used to harvest funds at these temporary pop-up spots. Two days until Christmas, surely someone was still selling trees.

I thought of how busy I’d been the prior week, how focused I’d been on Sandy Matherson’s trial. Maybe the places I’d noticed had closed up. Really, who buys a Christmas tree two days before Christmas? Procrastinators and tightwads, I thought.

And guys desperate to buy a gift for their wives, who blurted out the idea without realizing all the trees are gone. Or maybe she already knew that.

I got closer to my office, one of those large, drafty houses on the main drag near the heart of town that had gradually swapped out families for light commerce—doctors, dentists, lawyers, funeral homes. The full gamut of services the human animal requires, cradle to grave. Literally.

I started to feel that same heat on my neck from all those years ago, when a trip to the mall had failed to yield an acceptable birthday gift for a young woman who probably would have been better off not saying “I do” but “are you nuts?”

“I told you we’re not gonna find a tree,” Mark said.

“Butt out of this,” Joseph snapped at him. I officially didn’t have a favorite kid. If I did, Joseph would have vaulted to second place in that moment.

“We’ll find a tree,” I said. “It just may take some effort.”

“I sthaid there’s one on the way to my sthcool.”

“Where is it, Macy?”

She rolled her eyes.

“On the way to my sthcool.”

That was all the guidance I’d get. I started back toward home. Then, I’d follow the path to Macy’s school, which was a mile or two away from our front door.

I racked my brain thinking of a place where trees would be sold on that route. But I hadn’t taken her to school in weeks. Maybe there was.

I started to ask her for more specifics. I knew I’d get the same answer for a third straight time. So I just kept driving.

We passed our subdivision and rolled toward Macy’s school.

“Tell me when you see it,” I said to her.

“We’re not gonna find a tree,” Mark said.

Joseph swung his left fist around and thumped his brother in the shin. It wasn’t malicious or hateful, just boys being boys. Boys who don’t hesitate to resort to non-verbal communication whenever their efforts to reason via vocal cords had failed.

“Hey!” Mark said.

“I told you to butt out. Just keep on checking Kelly Prater’s Insta page.”

“I’m not.”

“Sure you’re not.”

“Who’s Kelly Prater?” I said.

“Mark loves Kelly Prater,” Macy said, sing-songing the words.

“Stop it, Macy,” Mark said.

I didn’t press the issue, not because I wasn’t curious about Mark’s potentially budding love life but because I spotted up ahead the place we were looking for. There it was, on the right. I saw the trees, lined up in the parking lot next to the veterinary clinic we fortunately didn’t have to visit as often as I’d thought we would, after we welcomed Buster and the cat into our home.

“There it is,” Macy said, satisfied with herself. “I told you. On the way to my sthchool.”

I pulled the Subaru in front of the building and parked. One other car was there. I could tell it belonged to whoever was working the lot that day. I felt bad stereotyping the guy (cracked spoiler over a trunk covered in primer gave away the gender), but one thing I knew was people. I knew from the sight of the car that it belonged to a man who absolutely would find himself selling Christmas trees two days before Christmas, before doing God-knows-what for cash as of December 26.

Macy swung her door open. She’d become overcome with excitement at the kind of shopping excursion she’d never before experienced. I told her to wait for me before she ran from the car to the selection of oversized plants that previously had been growing peacefully and independently until someone put a chainsaw through their trunks. The boys seemed to be intrigued by the sight of the trees, even though they tried to stifle any sign that perhaps they were on the verge of possibly enjoying themselves.

A shelter with four narrow metal poles was nestled in the front corner of the lot. The covering had a faded Boston Celtics logo. A card table was tucked under the portable cloth roof. Sitting there staring at his phone was the man who undoubtedly owned the car with the cracked spoiler covered in primer.

He looked exactly like I thought he would. I once again felt a pang of guilt, but my hunch had been accurate. Bony frame under a coat that looked to be at least ten years too old and two sizes too big. Ratty mustache over an even rattier beard (unlike me, his inability to grow a full beard didn’t stop him from trying), and multiple piercings in each ear. He also had something just above his right eyebrow that looked like a lightning bolt. I felt the urge to ask him how he managed to make it stay there.

“Looking for a tree?” he said lazily, without looking up from the screen. If it wasn’t two days until Christmas, I would have been tempted to make a sarcastic remark in response to his stupid-ass question.

“Yes,” I said in a clear voice. I tried to sound like a lawyer. I wanted this guy to see and hear how a professional operates. I wanted to inspire him to become something more than Guy Who Sold Christmas Trees in December, plus whatever else he sold the rest of the year.

I felt guilty again for thinking that. I reminded myself that someone needed to sell Christmas trees, that the broader economy had all sorts and sizes and shapes of jobs and none were any more or less important than the others. That was something my father had told me years before.

I made a mental note to share this with the boys later. I wouldn’t be passing judgment, just stating facts. Of course, I also didn’t want the boys to aspire to become Guy Who Sold Christmas Trees in Late December, plus whatever else they’d sell the rest of the year.

“Mister,” he said again, this time looking up from his phone. “I asked you what kind of tree you want.”

“Earth to Daddy,” Macy said.

“What kind of trees do you have?” I said, not really knowing how to respond.

“He has Christhtmasth trees, Daddy.”

“Six foot, seven foot, eight foot. Skinny. Full. Straight cut and bulb,” he said.

“Bulb?” I said.

“Yeah,” he said, “bulb. You know, the kind of tree you plant when you’re done.”

“Let’sth get the kind we plant!” Macy squealed. “Then we’ll have a Christhtmasth tree all year!”

I hadn’t considered that possibility. I looked to the boys for their thoughts, but they were both in their phones. I figured it couldn’t hurt to buy a tree that wouldn’t end up laying in front of the house, brown and withered and dead in a week or two.

“We’ll check them out,” I said. “I’ll let you know.”

“Take your time. Ain’t going nowhere. Least not for a couple hours.”

Macy took that as her cue to race toward the rows of trees. There were more than I’d realized, maybe at least twenty of them. I wondered how many he’d have left by the next day, and I was curious as to how many he’d sold. I forgot all of that as Macy began to get farther away from me.

“Slow down,” I called to her. I turned to the boys. “Will one of you catch up with her, please?”

Joseph gave me a look. I tried to read it. There was vague recognition that, physically, the boys were close to surpassing my own abilities. They didn’t know I already knew they had.

I had somehow gotten Mark’s attention. He crammed his phone into the right pocket of his baggy shorts and broke into a brisk jog after his sister. Joseph stayed with me. He walked slowly, patiently keeping pace with his old man. I smiled at his decision to not leave me in his dust.

I had a vision of some Christmas to come, where I’d be struggling mightily to keep up with him. He’d wait for me, no matter how long it took. I felt the urge to throw up again.

It passed, thankfully. But it was strong enough to remind me again that something wasn’t quite right. But as much as I never wanted to be the doddering invalid that slowed everyone down, I knew it was still better than the alternative.

I took another step or two before a sound from behind us caught my attention. A deep rumbling of an oversized engine. A muted squealing of worn-out brakes.

I instantly knew what I would see rolling our way, even before I began to turn my head in that direction.

