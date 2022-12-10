On Our Way Home: Chapter Nine

Anthony Zych

From the instant the metal door landed on the concrete pad in the garage, I found myself already fighting the urge that I’d rather be anywhere else. I could hear Joseph yelling at Mark. I could hear Mark shouting at Macy. I could hear the dog barking at the commotion. As soon as I opened the door into the house the cat would make his escape from it all, bolting past me and finding the familiar empty corner in back of the second row of the metal shelves screwed into the cinderblock wall, next to a box of old football cards I’d saved for my sons if they ever showed any interest in them. They never did.

I hollered for help with the groceries. Not that I had very many. But I had this thing about them not getting soft, so I put the boys to work whenever I could. It could be one of the reasons why they didn’t seem to have much use for me, except when they wanted something.

Only Macy arrived at the door, gazing up from behind black frames correcting extreme nearsightedness. I thought it looked ridiculous for a five-year-old to wear Coke-bottle lenses, but Linda said Macy was too young for contacts. I told Linda that Macy wasn’t too young to forever be stigmatized by her peers as the kid with the goofy-ass glasses.

“Hi Daddy. Can I help you with the bagsth? I want to make sure I sthtay on the nicthe listht.”

I looked at her, not obsessing for a change over the lisp I’d repeatedly told Linda we needed to get fixed before the other kids pounced on that, too. I focused on her glasses. They reminded me of the old man.

“Earth to Daddy,” she said.

“Sure,” I said. “Where are your brothers?”

“I can do it,” she said, breezing past me and heading for the trunk of the Subaru. The curled pieces of light brown hair running around the back of her head bounced as she moved. “If they’re on the naughty listht, more for me. Didn’t you sthay that’sth how it worksth?”

“What’s that, Honey?”

She turned, throwing tiny little fists onto her hips.

“You sthaid that in a housthe with more than one kid, if one is nicthe and the restht are naughty, the one who’s nicthe gets more to make up for the ones who are naughty.”

“That’s right, Macy,” I said, letting her lead me to the back of the car. She popped the button, pushed up the lid, and inspected the contents.

“Not too much here,” she said. “I’ll grab these.” She picked up one bag in each hand and began making her way inside.

I leaned over the trunk. It dawned on me that I’d forgotten the paper towels. I cursed.

“I heard that,” Macy said, pleased with herself. “That’sth a dollar for the sthwear jar.”

I lifted the other bags, pushing the thin, flimsy plastic handles up my right arm in order to get as much as I could without making a second trip. I scooped the rest of them with my left hand and used my elbow to shove the trunk shut.

Joseph and Mark started up again as soon as I entered the house. I noticed only slightly less clutter than what I’d stepped over that morning.

“You kids need to be cleaning up,” I called out to no one in particular. “Your mother can’t do everything.”

“And your father can’t do anything.” Linda’s voice came from the left, in the kitchen where she worked on the last of the cookies for the party. The smell gave me a moment of comfort, one that was gone as fast as it had arrived. “Weren’t you going to add that part?”

“I stopped at the store. And I’m home. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do.”

“After you sleep for the next three hours.”

“What’s that old song? I’ll sleep when I’m dead?”

“You and me both,” she said. She had oven mitts on each hand. Trays of sugar cookies that Macy would clamor to help frostht were cooling. Linda’s hair, still a rich and natural auburn, was pulled up in a bun, keeping it out of the way. A few random strands had escaped.

She looked great, and I was starting to look like I should be living under a bridge. She’d still spend more time than necessary to get herself ready for the party. Really, she wasn’t much different than when we’d met in college. Three kids later, she still had her figure and I was the one carrying the baby weight. That’s what happens when they don’t finish their chicken nuggets and fries at the fast-food shop masquerading as an actual restaurant and their dad decides to have one or two or as the case may be every last morsel they didn’t eat, munching through the echoes of the relentless message from childhood that no scrap of food should ever be wasted.

“I got everything you wanted,” I said, raising my arms to display the bags in addition to the ones Macy had dropped onto the marble island top before skittering away to whatever had caught her attention. “But I forgot the paper towels.”

“Then you didn’t get everything I wanted,” she said, without turning her face toward me.

“I can go back.”

“It’s fine,” she said. “I’ll have Kathy bring some.”

“No, I’ll go.”

She finally spun around.

“I said it’s fine.”

“And I said I’ll go. I just forgot. I don’t mind going back. It’s my fault.”

“We’ve got four rolls. For now, at least. With the kids, four rolls can quickly become no rolls.”

I could sense she was frustrated. She probably thought I wasn’t paying close enough attention to the list, or whatever. I wasn’t, but at least I had a decent reason. I preferred to avoid addressing it, of course. Maybe it was good that I forgot the paper towels. I’d rather she be disappointed in me for forgetting the paper towels than for doing in open court one of the things paper towels are used to clean up. I placed the other bags on top of the island and began removing the items without saying anything else.

“How’d it go today?” she eventually said. “I don’t see a bottle of champagne in those bags. Maybe that’s the answer.”

“You seem to be awfully nonchalant about the possibility I had my rear end handed to me.”

“I don’t really have the luxury of worrying about it right now. I’ve got a lot more to do before tonight.”

Next came another one of those lapses, when the filter between my brain and my vocal cords betrayed me. Actually, they happened far too often to count as lapses.

“You’re the one who had to do this tonight, not me,” I said.

Her green eyes flashed in my direction.

“Really?” she said. “That’s where you’re going? You had plenty of chances to tell me not to do this tonight. I asked you fifty times. You said, every single time, it’s fine. Go ahead. It’s fine.”

“I wasn’t really thinking.”

“That’s the problem, John. You’re never really thinking. You’re never really paying attention. You’re so caught up in everything but what’s going on around here.”

“Well, you know, it’s not like I’m not occupied by things aimed at helping to pump more money into what’s going on around here.”

She threw off the oven mitts, looking like a hockey player spoiling for a fistfight.

“Here we go again. That’s your excuse for everything. You’re trying to make more money. More money. More money. How much money did you make this year, John?”

“I don’t know,” I said. “Enough.”

“Enough isn’t good enough. I know enough about those cases you take. You love chasing ghosts. You believe whatever bullshit those people feed you when they’re looking for a lawyer.”

Macy’s voice shot into the kitchen.

“Sthwear jar!”

“I’m trying to help those people get justice,” I said.

“Please,” Linda said, waving a hand carrying the diamond ring I’d given her on the same day I’d received my law school diploma. “You get so drunk on the possibility of getting a huge verdict that you lose sight of whether your clients actually deserve it. Most of them got what they should have gotten, John. Haven’t you ever realized that? These companies don’t fire the employees they value. They get rid of the ones who shouldn’t be there. They’re not stupid.”

“That’s not how it works. You know that.”

“I know that in some years you barely make enough to keep the bills paid at your office,” she said as she pulled from the refrigerator two cans of frosting. “And that if I wasn’t working, we’d have trouble keeping the bills paid here.”

“That’s not fair. I make more money than you do.”

“Not per hour. I work seven hours a day at school and then I’m home. I’m home at night. I’m home on the weekends. I’m home all summer. I do everything here because you’re constantly pursuing what you call justice for people who just want cash. You’re trying to win the lottery, and you just keep buying one shitty ticket after another.”

“Sthwear! Jar!”

I became keenly aware that everyone in the house was listening to this. Macy, Joseph, Mark. The dog. Everyone but the cat, whose presence in his safe space in the garage proved he was the most evolved organism in the house.

“I can only take the cases that come my way.”

“Maybe you should do a better job of getting cases. Did you hear about the settlement Frank Williams got last week from that truck crash out on Route 32? Why can’t you get a case like that?”

“Because I don’t want to put my name and my face on those stupid commercials he does.”

“Those stupid commercials are making him the kind of money you keep trying to make.”

“Just let me do it my way. My way is working.”

“It’s not working well enough. If it was, you would have bought a bottle of champagne at the store. Or maybe six of them.”

“The case isn’t over yet,” I said, and I turned to leave the kitchen.

“What do you mean the case isn’t over yet? John?”

I kept walking. It was another bad decision.

“John? I’m asking you a question. What do you mean the case isn’t over yet?”

I wanted to keep going, but the tone and the volume told me I couldn’t abandon the argument just yet. I turned around, stumbled over the haphazard collection of Lego blocks Macy had slapped together and dropped on the ground in her rush to help me with the groceries. I stifled a four-letter word or two while gathering myself. I could feel a poisonous expression taking over my face.

“The case isn’t over, OK? We go back on January second to finish it.”

The curiosity caused her to soften, just a bit.

“Well, that’s strange. Closing arguments were supposed to be today. The case was supposed to be over. Why didn’t you get a verdict?”

“It’s a long story.”

“Sounds like a long story you don’t want to tell. Because length of story never stopped you before, not when it was something you felt like telling me about.”

“It’s complicated. We can talk about it later.”

She smiled at that. Not a happy smile. A smug, knowing smile. A smile that told me she knew that, whatever had happened, it was my fault. I wasn’t exactly in a position to dispute that.

“Sure, John. We can talk about it later. There’s actually plenty of things we need to talk about later.”

“What does that mean?”

She kept smiling.

“We can talk about it later. For now, I’ve got to get ready for tonight.”

“I told you I can help.”

“I didn’t expect any help. Just let me handle it. Go do whatever you need to do. If I change my mind, I’ll let you know.”

“Why are you making this harder than it needs to be?”

She sighed deeply. Her expression became something I hadn’t seen before, or maybe I’d just never noticed it before.

“You like asking me that question,” she said. “Maybe just once you should ask yourself that question.”

I stood there for a while, waiting for something more. But she’d slipped back into party-prep mode. It was like I wasn’t even there.

For the first time in eighteen years of marriage, I wondered whether she actually wanted me to be.