Panthers activate Henry Anderson, waive Tae Hayes

Panthers defensive lineman Henry Anderson revealed this week that he suffered a stroke in October, but said that doctors have assured him that it is safe for him to return to action.

Anderson resumed practicing this week and he’ll have a chance of playing against the Seahawks on Sunday. The Panthers activated Anderson from the non-football injury list on Saturday.

Anderson appeared in six games for Carolina earlier this season. He had 12 tackles in those contests.

The Panthers waived cornerback Tae Hayes to make room for Anderson. Hayes has played in five games for Carolina this year and he was credited with three tackles in those appearances.