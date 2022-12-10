Raiders are 0-4 when leading by double digits at halftime, all other NFL teams are 59-6

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 10, 2022, 6:44 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
A double-digit halftime lead in the NFL is usually pretty safe. Unless the Raiders have the lead.

Thursday night’s loss to the Rams makes the Raiders a shocking 0-4 in games in which they have a lead of at least 10 points at halftime:

In Week Two, the Raiders led the Cardinals 20-0 at halftime. The Cardinals ended up winning 29-23 in overtime.

In Week Five, the Raiders led the Chiefs 20-10 at halftime. The Chiefs ended up winning 30-29.

In Week Nine, the Raiders led the Jaguars 20-10 at halftime. The Jaguars ended up winning 27-20.

In Week 14, the Raiders led the Rams 13-3 at halftime. The Rams ended up winning 17-16.

How rare is it to blow a double-digit halftime lead? So rare that the Raiders have almost as many such losses as the other 31 NFL teams combined: All other NFL teams are 59-6 this season when up by double digits at halftime.

The Raiders have been competitive in almost every game they’ve played this season, but their inability to hold leads is a black mark on Josh McDaniels’ first year at the helm.

  1. This is on the defense. There’s been a few where they’ve gave up a lot quick as well.

  2. Some people are just not meant to be a head coach and it shows the owners hit and miss with their choices in the first 2 years. The Raiders use to be an elite program but not anymore.

  4. This, and the losses to a TV analyst with no NFL experience and a QB who was with his team less than 48 hours probably mean Josh is headed back to Bill’s protective bosom next season.

    If you’re a Patriots fan, pray he won’t be considered the leader in waiting again..

  5. Consider this: McDaniels has blown four such double-digit halftime leads this season. (Also remember that they were up by 17 against the Chiefs in the first half and lost that game too.)

    In all of the seasons in which John Rauch, John Madden and Tom Flores were head coach, the Raiders blew exactly four double-digit halftime leads in total.

  6. The Raiders stink this stat just proves it once again. Stupid penalties and bad defense will lose you games. 98 yards to go with no timeouts is pretty pathetic even for them.

  7. Bad teams don’t make adjustments at half time. It’s time to fire McDaniels and find a real coach.

  8. Offense lost this last game and bad play calling. Defense played well until the very end. Stupid penalties also. McDaniels finds new ways to lose.

  9. Let’s see another horrible loss and another Gruden/Mayock pick is cut. That’s a real leader of men. Cle Ferrell is next.

  10. McD is tied for the all-time franchise record for this mark, and he’s accomplished it in less than one season. Outstanding!

  13. This last loss was on the play calling. Once the Raiders took a 13-3 lead the play calling was run, run, run. It was like they were trying to run out the clock the whole second half. The defense played well overall even should have stopped them in the last drive. Penalty by Tillery killed them and also refs inability to call multiple obvious holding penalties against Rams trying to stop Crosby. This year is very frustrating as a Raider’s fan. The play calling has been suspect, Carr has not played as well as in the past, is that the play calling or is Carr on the decline? Defense has been bad as usual but has had a few good moments. Frustrating season.

  14. This is why first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson chooses not to lead by double digits at half time.

    It’s a trap.

    Especially with the sorry Denver defense. Every team they’ve played has scored on them. Every team!

  15. Carr’s record setting continues. Most losses a QB in NFL history after five years, six years, seven years…

