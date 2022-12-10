Saints deny Cameron Jordan faked injury, say he is receiving treatment for foot sprain

Getty Images

After the NFL cracked down on the Saints for defensive end Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury, the team has issued a statement strongly denying Jordan was faking.

The team says Jordan was genuinely hurt when he went down on the field, causing the officials to call an injury timeout as the Buccaneers were rushing to the line of scrimmage, and the team says there’s documentation that Jordan has been getting treatment on his foot since.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” the team’s statement says. “Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Jordan was fined $50,000, position coach Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000, head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and the Saints franchise was fined $350,000. The NFL warned teams last week that it was going to take faking injuries seriously and issue significant discipline, but the Saints claim the league missed the mark.