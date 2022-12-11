10-3 Vikings have given up more points than they have scored

Getty Images

The Vikings are 9-0 in one-score games. They’re 1-3 in games decided by two or more scores. And that has giving the Vikings a dubious distinction when it comes to total scoring.

As noted by Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are the first team in NFL history to have a record of 10-3 — and to have surrendered more points than they have scored.

It’s 312 for the Vikings, 313 for the opponents.

And it’s no surprise, given that the Vikings are currently dead last in total defense. That has happened twice before: 1961, the team’s first season in the NFL, and 1984, the disastrous Les Steckel 3-13 campaign.

The Vikings also set a franchise record on Sunday with five straight games of more than 400 yards of offense allowed.

Yes, they’re still 10-3. Yes, it would be beyond stunning if they don’t make it to the playoffs. But it’s very hard to see them making it past the divisional round. And it’s virtually impossible to take them seriously as a Super Bowl contender.