Bills pick up 10th win by beating Jets 20-12

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 4:15 PM EST
The Bills looked like they’d have a comfortable end of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they wound up needing one last stand to close out the Jets.

After the Bills went up 20-7, the Jets blocked a punt for a safety and kicked a field goal to close within 20-12. They forced a punt that got them the ball back with 46 seconds left to play, but four straight incompletions ended the game.

Their comeback effort might have found a more successful ending if running back Michael Carter had not lost a fumble on the drive after the safety, The Jets were in field goal range at that point and adding any points there likely would have led the team to make a different decision later in the fourth quarter. They faced a fourth-and-one at the Buffalo 9-yard-line and opted for a field goal rather than trying for six points.

That decision might have also been different if quarterback Mike White was fully healthy. White left the game twice after big hits and went to the locker room after a blow from Matt Milano in the second half before returning. He was 27-of-44 for 268 yards and his status will be something to monitor as the Jets head toward next Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown in the second quarter and ran for another in the third quarter to produce enough points to make a strong defensive effort a winner on their home field. The offense only produced 232 yards on a wet and windy day, but four sacks and two turnovers meant that they didn’t need fireworks on that side of the ball to get a win.

The win pushes the Bills record to 10-3 ahead of next Saturday night’s date with the Dolphins. Depending on what Miami does against the Chargers on Sunday night, that game could be for the AFC East title.

  1. Jets Defense is Top 2 and they are here to stay. Defense travels in winter; not sure if Miami’s offense can.

    Worried more about the future of the Jets than I am Miami. Don’t know if our Bills win that game with a healthy Breece Hall.

    For everyone comparing Diggs and Jefferson. Watch the Lions game and then watch the Jets game.

    Diggs has had to go against ridiculously good defenses of the AFC East and AFC at large.

    NFC North has had some of the worst defenses of the last 3 years easily.

    Jefferson pads against the NFCN and terrible NFC teams.

  2. Tough, hard-fought division win. The Jets are legit.

    White is an incredibly tough player. The Jets would likely have at least 2 more wins if they started him all year. They’d be right in the thick of the division race. As it is, I think they’ll still get a WC.

  3. Wild and fun game to watch in rival division. I wonder if QB Wilson played, would he do better outcome if he used his legs? Mmm.

    Diggs has had to go against ridiculously good defenses of the AFC East and AFC at large.

    NFC North has had some of the worst defenses of the last 3 years easily.

    Jefferson pads against the NFCN and terrible NFC teams.
    Justin Jefferson vs the Dolphins, Jets, Bills, and Patriots this year:

    46 receptions
    484 yards
    3 TD’s

    and vs the Bills: 10 rec, 193 yards, 1 TD

    Yeah, the AFC East has really held him down. In 4 games against the AFC East, he has 46 receptions; he has 42 receptions in his other 9 games.

  5. Nothing worse then the slushy snow that was coming down all game. Cold and wet is a bad combo. I’m starting to think the bills should have a dome. Also, seemed like the Bills passed on their injury bad luck to the jets.

