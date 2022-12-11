Bills pick up 10th win by beating Jets 20-12

Getty Images

The Bills looked like they’d have a comfortable end of Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they wound up needing one last stand to close out the Jets.

After the Bills went up 20-7, the Jets blocked a punt for a safety and kicked a field goal to close within 20-12. They forced a punt that got them the ball back with 46 seconds left to play, but four straight incompletions ended the game.

Their comeback effort might have found a more successful ending if running back Michael Carter had not lost a fumble on the drive after the safety, The Jets were in field goal range at that point and adding any points there likely would have led the team to make a different decision later in the fourth quarter. They faced a fourth-and-one at the Buffalo 9-yard-line and opted for a field goal rather than trying for six points.

That decision might have also been different if quarterback Mike White was fully healthy. White left the game twice after big hits and went to the locker room after a blow from Matt Milano in the second half before returning. He was 27-of-44 for 268 yards and his status will be something to monitor as the Jets head toward next Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown in the second quarter and ran for another in the third quarter to produce enough points to make a strong defensive effort a winner on their home field. The offense only produced 232 yards on a wet and windy day, but four sacks and two turnovers meant that they didn’t need fireworks on that side of the ball to get a win.

The win pushes the Bills record to 10-3 ahead of next Saturday night’s date with the Dolphins. Depending on what Miami does against the Chargers on Sunday night, that game could be for the AFC East title.