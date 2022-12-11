Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers

Getty Images

In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible.

It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, and he also ran for a touchdown. Brady threw two interceptions and managed just 253 yards on 34-of-55 passing.

The 49ers got 119 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 34 receiving yards and another touchdown, from Christian McCaffrey.

The win improves the 49ers’ record to 9-4, and they’re the clear favorites in the NFC West.

The loss drops the Bucs to 6-7, and they’re still the favorites in the NFC South, although that says much more about the quality of the division than it says about the Buccaneers. They don’t look like contenders.