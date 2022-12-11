Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 7:35 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible.

It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7.

Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks, and he also ran for a touchdown. Brady threw two interceptions and managed just 253 yards on 34-of-55 passing.

The 49ers got 119 rushing yards and a touchdown, plus 34 receiving yards and another touchdown, from Christian McCaffrey.

The win improves the 49ers’ record to 9-4, and they’re the clear favorites in the NFC West.

The loss drops the Bucs to 6-7, and they’re still the favorites in the NFC South, although that says much more about the quality of the division than it says about the Buccaneers. They don’t look like contenders.

30 responses to “Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers

  1. I see Purdy was looking for Tommy to shake his hand and Tommy was MIA. Typical.

    Eat that L you weakling arm cheating fraud. Bill is laughing at you as much as I am! 😂

  2. The league is officially on notice. We are not playing around anymore. Dirty Purdy, buried brady and the bucs. We are on to six. #goniners #bangbang

  5. Tommy got stomped on by Mr Irrelevanr on a day the fan club was running their mouths about Super Bowls for Tommy 😂😂😂😂

  8. The Dolphins loss to the Niners doesn’t look so bad now. Brady looked worse than Tua against that D. Bucs were manhandled in the run game. Hopefully the Niners don’t get to the doorstep of the SB with no one to play. Lose Jimmy and then Deebo in back to back weeks. Ouch.

  9. Way too early but kid looks like a cross between Jeff Garcia and Steve Young. Hopefully he stays healthy and keeps balling out.

    Bang Bang

  10. thos77 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 7:38 pm
    I wonder if Brady had the class and respect to shake the wining quarterback’s hand.
    —-
    He did not. And that’s one reason why he will never be respected or acknowledged as the GOAT.

    Not even in the top 10 imo.

  12. That was not roughing the passer, that was not a catch by McCaffrey, that was not holding on the Purdy pick, and all of the 49ers points were due to refs intervening. I never thought I would ever see a rigged blowout but here we are. As bad as the Bucs played today and Brady did look god awful the NFL should be ashamed at its officials. A clear choke hold missed too but player safety and all that made up nonsense the NFL will try to claim. 49ers will get destroyed by literally anybody in the Wildcard Round and Purdy will fade into irrelevance. That was a disgusting sight to watch.

  14. Once again, Tom wasn’t there to shake hands. Did’nt want to congratulate the guy who will prevent him from being a 49er next year lol

  15. A classy QB would have congratulated the kid Purdy on his unexpected excellent performance,……. but he didn’t.

  16. How much lead paint must have one drank in order to think that Tom Brady is not in the top ten of best QBs of all time?
    It explains many things, including the bitter taste in that person’s mouth.

  18. Yeah it’s really embarrassing how the majority of the media and fans never want to call TB12 for his lack of sportsmanship every time he loses. All time great player that is an all time sore loser. He never has a problem congratulating people after he wins smh

  19. Bucs would already be in second place had the Saints not gotten screwed on Monday. Had McVay gotten a first down with his offense a month ago, it would be even worse.

  21. malcomreynolds says:
    December 11, 2022 at 7:52 pm
    How much lead paint must have one drank in order to think that Tom Brady is not in the top ten of best QBs of all time?
    It explains many things, including the bitter taste in that person’s mouth.
    —-
    Nope. There are quite a few better QBs that have played this game but didn’t get to benefit from elite coaching and elite defenses their entire careers like Tommy has.

    To be honest if you factor in cheating he probably isn’t top 25 either. Imo

  22. jerrykramersslivers says:
    who will Trey
    lance be traded to?
    ————————–
    Nobody,… I think he gets another shot at it next year.
    Jimmy G is a UFA next year,… some team will offer him a long term deal he can’t refuse,… and it might not be SF. Jimmy’s gonna get at least $45 mil per avg,… maybe more.

  23. All of you crying about Tom not shaking hands… He’s still on the field signing jerseys for 49ers players.

  24. As long as Todd Bowles is standing on the sidelines the Bucs aren’t going anywhere he’s a terrible head coach

  25. 49ers fan here. Great win for the kid and he’s super likable too.

    Pump the brakes on greatness, okay. It’s just 1.5 games.

    Brady is who he is- the best of all time. I’d happily give you Brock Purdy to get Brady in a 49ers uniform next year because even a decent QB would win a Super Bowl with this talented team.

  27. A classy QB would have congratulated the kid Purdy on his unexpected excellent performance,……. but he didn’t.
    ============================================================================================

    Football Night in America just showed them shaking hands…

  28. Maybe the 49ers finally have a Franchise QB. Crossing my fingers WR Samual avoided serious injury.

  29. If Pretty Boy Brady played under the rules from the 70s, 80s or 90s, he would have broken down and retired after 10-12 seasons. They changed a bunch of rules to keep Pretty Boy Brady from being touched. He’s soft and has no class. Shake the winning QB’s hand next time you jerk.

  30. Such a dominant win and statement game by Purdy.

    Goes to show how scouting is not an exact science where the last pick in the draft can come in play well against a top-5 D.

    Purdy’s got poise, he just needs to stay humble and build off each week. We got the depth to support him.

    Fingers crossed that Deebo’s injury isn’t as serious as it seemed. Onto Seattle …

    GO NINERS!!!!!

