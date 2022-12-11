Brock Purdy looking good as 49ers lead Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are down to their third-string rookie quarterback, but that’s just fine.

Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who is now starting for the 49ers, is in command of the San Francisco offense and has the 49ers up 14-0 over the Buccaneers.

Purdy has completed five of his seven passes for 48 yards, and also ran for a two-yard touchdown, and everything is going right for the 49ers.

Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith, who holds on almost every play, was flagged for a costly holding penalty today that negated a long touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans. This has the feel of a game that could get ugly for Tampa Bay.

  2. You mean the refs keep bailing the 49ers out. If you are going to complain about Donovan Smith complain about the holding the 49ers get away with on every damn play also that was not roughing the passer.

  3. Dont lay down Tompa … nobody will remember that dubious comeback win from monday night …

  6. Bucs looking very awful. There’s no comeback win here. Their offense and their defense is lethargic. They barely beat the Saints.

  7. Bowles is a joke of a Head Coach.

    Tommy really screwed the Bucs by making them push aside Bruce Arians.

  8. The Buccaneers are terrible. Do you believe the issues lie in coaching, poor play by the players or a combination of both?

  9. pendragon54 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 5:32 pm
    The Buccaneers are terrible. Do you believe the issues lie in coaching, poor play by the players or a combination of both?
    ——
    QB

