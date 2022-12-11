Brock Purdy looking good as 49ers lead Buccaneers

Getty Images

The 49ers are down to their third-string rookie quarterback, but that’s just fine.

Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who is now starting for the 49ers, is in command of the San Francisco offense and has the 49ers up 14-0 over the Buccaneers.

Purdy has completed five of his seven passes for 48 yards, and also ran for a two-yard touchdown, and everything is going right for the 49ers.

Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith, who holds on almost every play, was flagged for a costly holding penalty today that negated a long touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans. This has the feel of a game that could get ugly for Tampa Bay.