Broncos back within 27-21 after Marlon Mack TD

Getty Images

The Chiefs were up on the Broncos 27-0 with 4:32 to play in the first half, but their lead is down to just six points with less than two minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

Running back Marlon Mack rumbled 66 yards after a catch for a touchdown to cut Kansas City’s lead to 27-21. The three Broncos touchdowns have come in less than five minutes of playing time and the Chiefs need to do something to break up this sudden surge of momentum on the Denver side of the ball.

The touchdown was the third of the game for quarterback Russell Wilson. All of them have come after he threw an interception that Willie Gay returned for the Chiefs touchdown that put them up 27-0 in the second quarter.

Mack is in the game because Mike Boone was carted off in the first half. Boone has been labeled questionable to return with an ankle injury.