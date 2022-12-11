Broncos back within 27-21 after Marlon Mack TD

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 6:05 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Chiefs were up on the Broncos 27-0 with 4:32 to play in the first half, but their lead is down to just six points with less than two minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

Running back Marlon Mack rumbled 66 yards after a catch for a touchdown to cut Kansas City’s lead to 27-21. The three Broncos touchdowns have come in less than five minutes of playing time and the Chiefs need to do something to break up this sudden surge of momentum on the Denver side of the ball.

The touchdown was the third of the game for quarterback Russell Wilson. All of them have come after he threw an interception that Willie Gay returned for the Chiefs touchdown that put them up 27-0 in the second quarter.

Mack is in the game because Mike Boone was carted off in the first half. Boone has been labeled questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Broncos back within 27-21 after Marlon Mack TD

  1. 60 percent of the public bets are with KC against the spread, so Denver beating the 8.5 point spread would help the NFL’s betting partners keep from losing money. Watch for controversial calls to go against KC.

  2. What odd game. Broncos have given up more than 23 points once all season and have scored more than 20 points just twice. Both have occurred today.

  4. flasherz says:
    December 11, 2022 at 6:11 pm
    60 percent of the public bets are with KC against the spread, so Denver beating the 8.5 point spread would help the NFL’s betting partners keep from losing money. Watch for controversial calls to go against KC.

    amaf22 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 6:28 pm
    all about the gambling…again…
    ___________

    Conspiracy theories, you gotta love them.

  5. Broncos down 13, 12 minutes left and go for it on 4th and 7, with their backup QB. I suppose they don’t care win or lose, they’re out of it, but most teams are taking the 3 points. Amazingly they converted… Back under the spread…

  6. gibson45 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    Conspiracy theories, you gotta love them.

    ___________

    As 70-80% of controversial calls this season are going against the team carrying the most public money, there’s *something* there that needs to be investigated. Whether overt or subliminal, nearly 3/4 of all controversial calls are going the direction of the NFL betting partners. If you can explain the imbalance any other way, I’m all ears.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.