Broncos cut Chiefs lead to 27-14 before halftime

December 11, 2022
It looked like the Chiefs might be up 40 points at halftime at one point in the second quarter, but the Broncos were able to make things a little more interesting in the final minutes of the first half.

Russell Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown to get Denver on the ball and he had a couple of long scrambles for first downs that set up another scoring strike to the wideout with nine seconds to play in the half. That left the Chiefs up 27-14 at the break.

Both Broncos touchdowns came after interceptions by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Linebacker Josey Jewell had the first and cornerback Pat Surtain got the second after a review showed he snagged the ball before it hit the ground.

Wilson is 15-of-24 for 129 yards and he had an interception returned for a touchdown by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay. Mahomes has thrown two touchdowns to running back Jerick McKinnon to go with his two turnovers and he has 250 yards through the air overall.

The Broncos get the ball to kick off the second half and more success would set the stage for a more competitive finish than anyone had in mind when the Chiefs were up 27-0.

  1. It seemingly looks like Mahomes was told to keep it close…. 27-0 and he’s throwing off target passes, to the other team, on 1st and 2nd downs…. Reminds me of the championship game.

  2. Up 27-0, KC’s averaging 5 yards a carry but Mahomes is throwing interceptions instead. 3rd and long I’d understand. 1st and 2nd down nonetheless, forcing throws, and we’re to believe Mahomes is that stupid? Mahomes isn’t as good as of an actor as the league would like him to be.

  3. Yes springfield the reason why the Chiefs cant put them away is they were told by the league to keep it close. It cant be that the Chiefs D still stinks and has given the Broncos O confidence they can actually score on a team for the first time this season. Mahomes is off today but thats not the reason they are in a dogfight with the Denver Broncos. Chiefs D is making Hackett and Wilson look good.

