Broncos cut Chiefs lead to 27-14 before halftime

It looked like the Chiefs might be up 40 points at halftime at one point in the second quarter, but the Broncos were able to make things a little more interesting in the final minutes of the first half.

Russell Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown to get Denver on the ball and he had a couple of long scrambles for first downs that set up another scoring strike to the wideout with nine seconds to play in the half. That left the Chiefs up 27-14 at the break.

Both Broncos touchdowns came after interceptions by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Linebacker Josey Jewell had the first and cornerback Pat Surtain got the second after a review showed he snagged the ball before it hit the ground.

Wilson is 15-of-24 for 129 yards and he had an interception returned for a touchdown by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay. Mahomes has thrown two touchdowns to running back Jerick McKinnon to go with his two turnovers and he has 250 yards through the air overall.

The Broncos get the ball to kick off the second half and more success would set the stage for a more competitive finish than anyone had in mind when the Chiefs were up 27-0.