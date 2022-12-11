Can the Vikings keep the magic happening?

Getty Images

There’s only one way to beat the Vikings — blow them out. If it’s close, the Vikings quite possibly will find a way to win.

In those coin-flip moments, they’ve won the toss every time this year, with a 9-0 record in one-score games.

Today, it continues in Detroit, where the Lions are favored. In large part because few believe that the Vikings can keep doing what they’ve done all year long.

The Vikings believe it, however. After the Week 13 win over the Jets, cornerback Patrick Peterson explained the mindset that permeates the team’s defense.

The defensive players see themselves as “closers,” Peterson told me. Every one of them.

“All eleven guys out there believe that they can make the play,” Peterson said. “We don’t know who’s going to make it, but we know somebody’s gonna make it.”

One week, it’s Peterson. Another week, it’s Camryn Bynum. Another week, it’s Cameron Dantzler.

And if the Vikings are trailing late, it’s the offense that needs to make the play. Again, they have the confidence to do it.

The ability of the Vikings to keep finding ways to win has created a sense of confidence and optimism among Minnesota’s players. Peterson also is starting to notice that Minnesota’s 2022 track record is making the opponent leery about the Vikings making a game-winning play when the game is on the line.

“I’m starting to feel that more and more each and every week,” Peterson said. “More and more we’re starting to be in this position because I’m sure coming into the game that they’re talking about it. ‘We don’t wanna hurt ourselves by turning the ball over in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over in the red zone.’

“I just really feel that this defense, this team is just so optimistic. Just so many things can happen and so many guys can make it happen, you know? [G.M.] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] did a great job of building this team. [Coach Kevin O’Connell] did a great job of coming in here and being the head of this thing and making sure that guys understand the position that we’re in don’t come around very often. So, let’s enjoy this moment and let’s continue to relish this moment.”

The next moment is coming today. Many believe the bubble will burst. If it’s close at the end, the Vikings will believe that someone will find a way to save the day. Again.

If it happens today, they’ll clinch the NFC North title with four weeks to go. And they’ll keep chasing the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the conference.