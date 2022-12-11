Chiefs outlast Broncos for 34-28 win

Getty Images

The Chiefs looked like they were going to win in a romp against the Broncos on Sunday, but it turned out to be a much tougher victory to nail down.

Denver spotted the Chiefs a 27-0 lead in the first half, but scored 21 straight to get back into the game and scored again after losing Russell Wilson to a head injury to remain within six points of the AFC West leaders. An interception by linebacker Josey Jewell gave the Broncos the ball with a chance to move ahead, but backup quarterback Brett Rypien was picked off by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and the Chiefs ran out the clock on a 34-28 win.

Wilson was having a good day when he was injured at the end of a 14-yard run that set the Broncos up with a first down on the Chiefs’ 2-yard-line. Wilson looked dazed after the hit and shots of him on the sideline showed a big bump on his forehead near where he made contact with the turf. Wilson had thrown two touchdowns to Jerry Jeudy and hooked up with running back Marlon Mack for a 66-yard score while also making the kinds of plays with his legs — 57 rushing yards on four carries — that helped him win games in Seattle.

Rypien threw another touchdown to Jeudy after Wilson’s injury, but the Broncos went three and out on their only other series before Sneed’s interception.

Jewell had two interceptions on the day and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain also picked Patrick Mahomes off. It’s the third three-interception game of Mahomes’ career.

He also threw three touchdown passes, including an underhanded flip on the run to Jerick McKinnon that the running back took for a 56-yard score. He finished the day 28-of-42 for 352 yards, but the Chiefs offense had three three and outs in the second half to keep Denver in the game.

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West if the Chargers lose on Sunday night. They’ll be in Houston next week to keep pushing for the top seed in the AFC.

The Broncos are now 3-10 and they’ll host another disappointing team in the Cardinals next weekend.