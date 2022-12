Getty Images

The Vikings won’t have their starting left tackle today against the Lions.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who had been listed as questionable with a concussion, will miss today’s game, according to multiple reports.

The Vikings have said Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol, but they apparently think he could use another week off before returning.

The 10-2 Vikings are 2.5-point underdogs today at 5-7 Detroit.