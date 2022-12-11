Corey Davis out for rest of day with head injury

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 1:41 PM EST
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is done for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Davis’ head slammed into the turf after a 15-yard catch in the first quarter of the matchup between the AFC East teams and left the game to get medical attention. The Jets have since announced that Davis will miss the rest of the game with a head injury.

Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Denzel Mims are the other Jets receivers.

It’s a windy and wet day in Buffalo and neither offense has been able to get rolling. There have been six punts between the two teams and the score is 0-0 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.

