Cowboys concerned about Terence Steele’s knee; Jason Peters is an option to replace him

Getty Images

The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly.

Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half.

“We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said afterward, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Steele will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Steele has started 40 games at the position over the past three seasons, including all 13 this season. Josh Ball replaced Steele and got Dak Prescott repeatedly hit. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo hit Prescott’s arm to force a fumble the Cowboys recovered before the Texans defensive end hit Prescott’s arm again on an interception by Tremon Smith that nearly iced the game for the Texans.

Veteran Jason Peters, who had not played right tackle since 2005, replaced Ball on the final possession and allowed Prescott more time on the 98-yard touchdown drive that won them the game.

Peters told Jane Slater of NFL Media afterward that he would continue to play right tackle if the Cowboys need him there.

They likely will as long as Steele is out.

Tyron Smith will return to left tackle soon, allowing Tyler Smith to move to left guard.