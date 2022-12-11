Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 4:25 PM EST
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys
Arguably the most embarrassing loss in Cowboys’ team history came in the 2002 season opener when the expansion Texans, playing their first game ever, beat Dallas 19-10. The Texans were only 8.5-point underdogs in that one.

They were 17-point underdogs Sunday.

The Cowboys won, but barely, needing a fourth quarter comeback, a fourth-down stop and an Ezekiel Elliott 2-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal with 41 seconds left to win 27-23.

Dallas improved to 10-3 and Houston fell to 1-11-1.

The Texans, though, outplayed the turnover-prone Cowboys as Tremon Smith intercepted Dak Prescott twice and Blake Cashman recovered a KaVontae Turpin muffed punt. The Texans scored 14 points off takeaways and had a chance to put the game away after Smith’s second pick of Prescott was returned 7 yards to the Cowboys 4.

Rex Burkhead was stopped for a 1-yard loss before Jeff Driskel completed a pass to Chris Moore to the 1-yard line. Moore and the Texans thought he scored, but officials ruled Carlos Watkins brought Moore down short of the goal line.

Lovie Smith did not challenge and Burkhead, playing with Dameon Pierce out with a left ankle injury, was stopped for a 2-yard loss to set up a fourth down play. The Texans opted to go for it, and Driskel never had a chance on a keeper with Neville Gallimore and Anthony Barr keeping him out.

Prescott then drove the Cowboys on an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

The Texans’ final chance came on a Hail Mary by Davis Mills that Israel Mukuamu intercepted in the end zone with three seconds left.

The Cowboys avoided the biggest upset since December of 2020 when the Jets beat the Rams 23-20 despite the Rams being 17.5-point favorites.

Prescott was 24-of-39 for 284 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Dalton Schultz caught six passes for 87 yards, and Noah Brown added four for 85. Tony Pollard had two touchdowns and 62 total yards.

29 responses to “Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23

  4. Dallas had almost nothing to win in this game, but a lot to lose. 4 points or 44 points, the win matters the most.

  6. Under Garrett, Dallas loses that game. McCarthy is figuring this game management thing out.

  8. I wonder how many missed holding calls or such happened to get the league what they wanted like the two games in the last week with similar finishes. I’m always suspicious when a team can’t move all day but then somehow miraculously has everything go perfectly to drive for a winning drive like this, the Rams Thursday, and the Bucs last weekend.

  9. Dallas clearly took the Texans too lightly coming into today’s game. I highly doubt they do that next week against the Jags. But the reality is on any given Sunday, anything can happen. This was the definition of a true trap game. It wasn’t pretty, but Dallas did what good teams do, they found the will to win and came out with the W. All that matters at the end of the day.

  12. I don’t know if Houston scored a TD on their 2nd to last possession as there was no review. The WR just had to touch the end zone. Should have at least been reviewed. But why the rotating QBs?

  14. Have all the Cowboys’ haters/Eagles fans forgotten the Eagles eeeeeked out a single point win against the Colts?? The Cowboys beat them by 35…

    A win is a win is a win.

  16. Lol!! Cowboys! I think they played down to the competition. Didn’t watch but Texans may have something to do with how close the game was.

  17. cowboysfan8369 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm
    Waiting on all the haters. A win is a win.

    ——————————-
    Funny I’ve seen you bust Chios in other teams for barely beating or losing to a bad team. You barely beat the WORST team in the league, and now a win is a win?

  19. Dak is nothing but a stat stuffer

    __________________________________________

    Dak now has 18 fourth quarter/OT game-winning drives.

  20. This stinker should open their eyes to how bad they’ve been playing since they beat the Vikings. They lack focus against bad teams. That’s coaching. Anybody think McCarthy is a good coach besides Jerrah? They’ll play the eagles tough tho. Might even win. They’ll be up for them.

  21. Interesting playing both Mills and Driskel at QB. Almost pulled it off. Busted play on 4th and goal was the difference.

  23. dmca12 says:

    December 11, 2022 at 5:01 pm

    Teeing up Cowboy fans for the annual post season let down. Stay tuned

    ============================================
    It won’t be a let down for us fans. We know they’ll choke it away. We’re all set.

  24. Lovie should be fired just for not challenging that spot. That kid was in. Cost them the game.

  27. Just a follow up….Billion dollar industry and every game isn’t played with cameras on the goal line to determine if a runner is in? Use some of the “kettle fine” money to buy the technology.

  28. Cowboys fans, just get it over with: go to the mirror, look yourselves in the eyes and say, “Maybe next year.” Best to be honest with yourselves.

  29. How could they not challenge that the ball crossed the line on the second to last possession? Especially when they called time out anyway!

