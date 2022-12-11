Cowboys off and running vs. Texans, scoring on first possession

Getty Images

The Cowboys are favored by 17, the largest point spread in the NFL this season. They have seven already.

The Cowboys went 76 yards in nine plays after taking the opening kickoff.

Tony Pollard capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. He had two carries for 22 yards on the possession, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 33 yards on three carries.

Dak Prescott went 2-for-4 for 21 yards.

Receiver James Washington has made his Cowboys debut, but he does not have a target yet. He missed the first 12 games after foot surgery in August.