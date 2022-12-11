Cowboys trail Texans 20-17 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys are not having a good day.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (left thumb) has returned to the game but is in a lot of pain. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (right shoulder) is questionable to come back. With 49 seconds remaining in the half, right tackle Terence Steele went directly into the training room with what appeared to be a left knee injury. Josh Ball has replaced Steele.

And the Cowboys trail the Texans 20-17 at halftime.

Dallas, a 17-point favorite over their in-state rivals, were outplayed by the worst team in the NFL in the first half. The Cowboys’ two turnovers led to two Houston touchdowns, and Dallas allowed the Texans to go 43 yards in five plays for a last-play, 50-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

In the first quarter, Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin muffed Cameron Johnston‘s punt, and Blake Cashman recovered for the Texans at the Dallas 24. Dameon Pierce scored six plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Dak Prescott threw an interception to Tremon Smith, who returned it 26 yards to the Dallas 27. Amari Rodgers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Driskel, who is splitting time with Davis Mills. It was Rodgers’ first career touchdown pass after he caught only eight passes for 95 yards in his career in Green Bay.

Eight of Prescott’s nine interceptions have come in the first half, tying him with Matt Ryan for the most first-half interceptions this year.

Prescott is 13-of-23 for 158 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tony Pollard has scored both the Cowboys’ touchdowns on an 11-yard run and a 10-yard catch.

The Cowboys have 230 yards to Houston’s 181.

Mills is 9-of-11 for 93 yards and Driskel 2-of-2 for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Texans safety Jalen Pitre has four tackles and two passes defensed in being a pain in the butt to Prescott and the Cowboys offense.