Dawson Knox puts Bills up 7-0 before halftime

The first half of Sunday’s Bills-Jets game featured a lot of punts, but the Bills were finally able to get some points on the board before halftime.

Quarterback Josh Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a good gain and Knox took the ball the rest of the way for a 24-yard touchdown. Knox used his feet to cover most of the distance and then went airborne to clear Jets defenders for the final feet needed for a 7-0 lead.

It was one of two key plays involving Knox on the drive. The other came on a fourth-and-one in Buffalo territory and it saw Knox motion into position to take a snap. It’s unclear if the Bills intended to actually snap the ball, but it became a moot point when Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley vaulted over center Mitch Morse and tackled Knox. The offside penalty gave the Bills new life that they used for the first points of the game.

Allen has run five times for 36 yards while completing 9-of-15 passes for 70 yards. Knox has four catches for 41 yards.

The Jets offense has produced just 95 yards and their defense’s efforts will be compromised by the loss of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He went to the locker room after a non-contact injury that the team says was to his calf. Williams had two sacks of Allen before his injury and has been one of the best defensive players in the league this season.