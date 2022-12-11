Deebo Samuel appears to have avoided major injury

Getty Images

When 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field today, it appeared to be a very serious injury. But early indications are that Samuel is going to be OK.

A league source tells PFT that Samuel twisted his ankle but it does not look like a major injury.

It’s not yet clear whether Samuel will be healthy enough to play on Thursday night against the Seahawks, but the mere fact that it can’t be ruled out is very good news considering how bad the injury looked.

The 49ers are dominating today’s game against the Bucs and are the clear favorites to win the NFC West. They should have Samuel with them down the stretch.