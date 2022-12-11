Deebo Samuel carted to locker room

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 5:48 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury in the second quarter today against the Buccaneers.

Samuel’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him when he was tackled on a running play. He stayed down at first, briefly attempted to get off the field under his own power, and then had to be helped onto a cart. The 49ers initially announced that Samuel suffered a knee injury and termed him questionable to return, then said he was out with an ankle injury.

Samuel appeared to be crying on the cart, and much of the 49ers’ roster surrounded him. It looked like the whole team thought it had just lost one of its best players for a significant period of time.

The 49ers have dominated today’s game and lead 21-0, but they’re going to have to go the rest of the way without their do-everything receiver.

22 responses to “Deebo Samuel carted to locker room

  1. That team is Nick Bosa duck tape away from collapsing. Intended as a compliment because he’s not just a Defensive Player of the Year, he’s an MVP candidate.

  3. And this why deebo was right to hold out. But, Shanahan doesn’t care as long as they have a good relationship.

  8. Stupid niners. I thought the Christian McCaffrey trade wasnt that great of an idea in the first place because they decided to bring in an injury prone running back to help with injuries at the position. In an effort to keep from getting McCaffrey injured they were giving Samuel carries and I was just watching this game thinking how dumb it was to have a top 5 receiver in the league getting all these carries in a game they should win easily. I can understand in the playoffs but Shannahan and lynch screwed Debo and this is prolly the reason he wanted to leave in the offseason last year and if i was him i wudnt play another down for this team

  9. Very unfortunate. I hope that he is able to recover and return to health in due time. Deebo plays the game the way I think it should be played. Would love to have him on my home team.

  11. He told the team all year to not run him like that, too. He should be done with them after this.

  13. I was afraid this was gonna happen. Too many run plays with him despite CMC playing. I don’t know who’s the next RB after CMC right now for SF but he should’ve been more involved. Maybe use Juszcyk more too?

  14. Shanahan is a moron. Trade all your draft picks for a bust and hurt your best receiver being stubborn.

  15. Looking at stats/facts, Samuals is extremely overrated. I don’t they’re going to miss his 51.7 receiving yards per game.

  17. If Deebo is out for the year, they might have to get OBJ. I’m not a big fan but if he can help somehow, go get him.

  19. Sorry for Deebo but wow never mind Tom Brady Trey Lance is Mr Irrelevant now and probably next season. In Purdy we trust!

  20. Running him up the gut up 21-0 when they’re clinging to hope with a rookie backup QB… glad Deebo got his money but he would’ve been better off forcing a trade first.

  21. He’s just trying to get out of having to play the Hawks on Thursday… he fears the 12’s!

  22. Beckham can go to SF but unlike Jacobs and Manningham, he can’t come back to NY. If he wants the Giants he wants them now, he got his ring and was on his way to being the MVP when he got hurt. If he signs with SF, it’s his last stop.

