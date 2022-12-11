Deebo Samuel carted to locker room

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury in the second quarter today against the Buccaneers.

Samuel’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him when he was tackled on a running play. He stayed down at first, briefly attempted to get off the field under his own power, and then had to be helped onto a cart. The 49ers initially announced that Samuel suffered a knee injury and termed him questionable to return, then said he was out with an ankle injury.

Samuel appeared to be crying on the cart, and much of the 49ers’ roster surrounded him. It looked like the whole team thought it had just lost one of its best players for a significant period of time.

The 49ers have dominated today’s game and lead 21-0, but they’re going to have to go the rest of the way without their do-everything receiver.