Derrick Henry touchdown gives Titans early 7-0 lead

The Titans have gotten off to a good start against the division-rival Jaguars.

Derrick Henry bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown to give his club a 7-0 lead.

Henry took five carries for 19 yards on the possession, which went 10 plays and covered 76 yards. He gained 4 yards on a direct snap to him on second-and-1 for a first down.

The Titans converted their only third down on the possession with a 13-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Tannehill also hit receiver Robert Woods for an 18-yard gain to put the offense in the red zone.

Tennessee can essentially put the AFC South away with a win over the Jaguars. If things continue like they’ve started — Jacksonville went three-and-out on its opening possession — the Titans might run away with this one.