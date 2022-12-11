Eagles clinch playoff spot with 48-22 rout of Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 4:02 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Eagles are the first team to officially book a spot in the playoffs.

They did it by demolishing the Giants on the road on Sunday. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns in a 48-22 rout of their divisional rivals.

With the playoff berth secured, the 12-1 Eagles will now set their sights on the division title and the top seed in the NFC. A Christmas Eve date with the Cowboys looks like it could be the determining factor in both those hunts, although they will have a matchup with the Bears next week before they can turn their attention to Dallas.

Hurts threw his touchdowns in the second quarter as the Eagles built a 21-0 lead and then ran for a score in the third quarter after the Giants cut the lead to 27-14. He was 21-of-31 for 217 yards and ran for 77 yards on seven carries.

Sanders ran 17 times for 144 yards and Boston Scott tacked on 33 yards and a score of his own, so the Giants had no luck stopping anyone who tried to run the ball on Sunday. That will have to change next week if they’re going to have a strong chance at making the playoffs.

They are now 7-5-1, which is the same record as the Commanders and they will be in Washington next weekend. They’ll be hoping for more from Saquon Barkley, who ran nine times for 28 yards after dealing with a neck injury this week.

Daniel Jones didn’t have his usual success on the ground as he ran for 26 yards on four carries and the Giants passing game remained an ineffective one this weekend. Some of that was due to the Eagles, who picked up six sacks — Brandon Graham recorded three of them — on the afternoon, and some was the lack of talent that the Giants bring to the field.

Given the makeup of the receiving corps, it’s hard to see that changing so having a healthy Barkley and a better defensive effort will be essential for the final weeks of the season.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Eagles clinch playoff spot with 48-22 rout of Giants

  3. In 2008, The Giants were 11 and 1. The Giants couldn’t do anything against Philly that day, would lose 4 out of 5 remaining games including a home playoff game against Philly.

    In 2022, The Eagles were 11 and 1. Completely had their way with the Giants. Move to 12 and 1. Philly probably will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

  4. Every week on this page I read Giants fans’ comments about how Hurts is a glorified running back and the Eagles are overrated. Hahahahaha – enjoy the rest of your Sunday G-fans!

  6. As an Eagles fan I was not ready to anoint them the best team and presumptive #1 seed. Now I am. They by far the most complete team. Hurts is playing out of his mind. AJB and the receivers are dominant. And they are doing a lot of this without Goedert. The defense has tightened up. Anything can happen especially in the playoffs who is going to pick against them right now? .

  7. Jayleen Hurts will never be a serious QB until he learns QB’s are passers, not runners. His reputation of quitting on his team from the college years cannot be overcome by one above average year. He is historically underwhelming.

  11. laserwizard2021 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    Jayleen Hurts will never be a serious QB until he learns QB’s are passers, not runners. His reputation of quitting on his team from the college years cannot be overcome by one above average year. He is historically underwhelming.
    ——————————————————————————————————-

    Troll alert

  12. Las Vegas gives the Cowboys almost double the odds of reaching the Super Bowl as the Eagles. Ooof.

  13. laserwizard2021 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    Jayleen Hurts will never be a serious QB until he learns QB’s are passers, not runners. His reputation of quitting on his team from the college years cannot be overcome by one above average year. He is historically underwhelming.
    —————————————-
    Hahahaha enjoy the rest of your Sunday Wiz!

    Jalen Hurts NFL passer rankings:
    Yds/att: 2nd
    Comp %: 3rd (tie)
    Passing TDs: 6th (tie)
    INTs: 1st (tie)
    Rating: 2nd

  14. laserwizard2021 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:34 pm
    Jayleen Hurts will never be a serious QB until he learns QB’s are passers, not runners. His reputation of quitting on his team from the college years cannot be overcome by one above average year. He is historically underwhelming.

    —————————————————————————————————————

    Not as underwhelming as your attempt at trolling

  15. mongonation says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    Watch Florio still have the Giants in the top 15 of his Power Rankings
    20
    1
    Rate This

    ________&&&

    Florio does not like The Giants. If it was up to him and only him, he’d put them below The Steelers every week regardless of record.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.