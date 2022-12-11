Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 1:45 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Eagles are up two scores in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

After opening the game with an 84-yard touchdown drive, the Eagles went 92 yards on their second possession for another touchdown. The score came after head coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for it on fourth-and-seven from the Giants’ 41-yard-line.

Jalen Hurts threw a pass to DeVonta Smith that Giants defensive back Julian Love thought he would pick off, but the ball eluded him and Smith waltzed into the end zone for a score that extend Philly’s lead to 14-0.

Hurts is now 15-of-20 for 138 yards and the Giants have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid a blowout at home.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Eagles go for it on fourth, get a Jalen Hurts to Devonta Smith touchdown

  1. All the haters who said HURTS is a running back playing QB are wrong. He is an elite QB who can do it all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.