Eagles up 24-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Not everything went perfectly for the Eagles in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but enough went their way for them to take a comfortable lead into halftime.

Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Miles Sanders ran for another as the Eagles built up a 21-0 lead over their divisional rivals in the second quarter. The Giants were able to get on the board, but a late field goal means the Eagles lead 24-7 at the break.

Hurts is 17-of-24 for 171 yards and Sanders has run eight times for 44 yards. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown caught the touchdowns for the Eagles.

The Giants’ touchdown came a few plays after they blocked a punt by Aaron Siposs. Siposs recovered the ball and tried to run for a first down, but he got blasted short of the line and was carted off before the end of the half. Daniel Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins for the lone Giants score of the half.

Kick returner Britain Covey held for Jake Elliott‘s field goal with Siposs out of commission.

The Eagles also saw safety Reed Blankenship leave with an injury. He was playing in place of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, so the Eagles are running low on safeties.

If the offense can keep cooking as it did in the first half, neither absence should prove to be too big of a deal for the NFC East frontrunners. They’d still like to get positive updates on both players before the day is out, however.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m. ET: Blankenship (knee), Siposs (ankle), and linebacker Kyron Johnson (shoulder) have been ruled out for the Eagles.