Eagles up 7-0 on Miles Sanders touchdown

Getty Images

The Eagles’ bid to clinch a playoff spot is off to a good start.

Miles Sanders ran for a three-yard touchdown to cap a 14-play, 84-yard drive that ate up more than eight minutes of the first quarter. The Eagles are now up 7-0 on the Giants as a result.

Jalen Hurts was 9-of-10 for 64 yards on the drive and he completed passes to seven different receivers. One pass that went incomplete wound up working out for Philly because Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau was penalized for illegal use of hands on a third down play.

The Eagles defense also got off to a good start. Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick each sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to stifle any hopes of early points for the home team.